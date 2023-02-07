Read full article on original website
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
gallerysports.com
For Houston Cougars basketball, extra days off are a good reset ahead of final season stretch
The Houston Cougars basketball team has racked up a lot of miles over the past three weeks. Since UH traveled east to New Orleans to face off against Tulane on Jan. 17, the Cougars have traveled a total of 6,976 miles, played six games, and practiced numerous times in the 22-day span.
gallerysports.com
For Dana Holgorsen, competition at quarterback position vital for Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars football team is in a transition phase in every way imaginable. Not only is the program moving up to the Big 12 Conference, but for the first time since 2019, the Cougars will have a new starter at the crucial quarterback position. As Houston slowly transitions from...
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Kelvin Sampson reacts to No. 2 Houston Cougars’ big win over Tulsa
The Houston Cougars basketball team defeated Tulsa, 80-42, on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center. Check out what head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
fox26houston.com
Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season
The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released. The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
fox26houston.com
Houston-area girl unexpectedly can't walk, now rocking wheelchair basketball
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Eleven-year-old Grace Chandy is all about basketball. "I love all sports, but basketball is my number one," exclaims Grace. "She listens to NBA radio on the radio with her dad on the way to school. She knows all these basketball players I don't even know, so she's obsessed," says her proud mother, Judy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
spacecityweather.com
No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.
Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
wuwf.org
Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump
A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
defendernetwork.com
Bun B announces part of Rodeo Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
