Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston Gamblers schedule for 2023 USFL season

The Houston Gamblers' schedule for the 2023 United States Football League season has been released. The team will open their 10-game regular season against the Michigan Panthers on April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. For tickets and a look at the full USFL schedule, visit theusfl.com/
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.

Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights

HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
HOUSTON, TX
wuwf.org

Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump

A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Bun B announces part of Rodeo Southern Takeover lineup

Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
HOUSTON, TX

