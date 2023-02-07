ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood Walmart on Westheimer Parkway to close

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 24919 Westheimer Parkway at the corner of Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing on March 10, 2023. Store Manager George Beatty confirmed the news to Covering Katy on Thursday morning after a post from former neighborhood homeowner's association president Robert Serrett lit up the social media platform Nextdoor.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location

WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more

An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two goats found wandering inside Harris County Target store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Well here's something you don't see every day, well not normally anyway!. Photo of goat inside Target store in Harris County (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4) According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, one deputy was called out to a Target,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla

Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Dosey Doe

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — This Hidden Gem really sticks out. "It's a barn from Kentucky, a tobacco barn from the 1850s," explained Stephen Said, owner of the Dosey Doe Big Barn. "We took it apart, put it on the back of a flatbed truck like a bunch of Lincoln logs, shipped it down and then re-raised it."
THE WOODLANDS, TX

