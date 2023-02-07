Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Shaq's Fried Chicken Joint In Texas Is Almost Here, But He Needs Your Help
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant is hiring!
coveringkaty.com
Neighborhood Walmart on Westheimer Parkway to close
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 24919 Westheimer Parkway at the corner of Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing on March 10, 2023. Store Manager George Beatty confirmed the news to Covering Katy on Thursday morning after a post from former neighborhood homeowner's association president Robert Serrett lit up the social media platform Nextdoor.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for New Houston Location
WHAT: Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual chicken concept, Big Chicken, is now hiring for hourly and management positions for its newest upcoming location in Houston, Texas. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.bigchicken.com/houston-tx-careers. “We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
fox26houston.com
Seabrook community-fighting CenterPoint over substation set to be built in the middle of their neighborhood
SEABROOK, Texas - Seabrook residents are locked into a heated battle with CenterPoint energy over a substation that's set to be built in their community. A 60 foot CenterPoint Substation is set to be built in the Red Oaks Acres Subdivision. "We're a small neighborhood, one way in one way...
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
cw39.com
Houston eatery has the best pasta dish in Texas, among best in US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Carbs can be your friend at any time of the year and one of the best carbs known to mankind is pasta; there aren’t many pasta dishes out there as delicious as fettuccine alfredo. We’re talking pasta and fettuccine alfredo on Tuesday, February 7 as...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
fox26houston.com
Two goats found wandering inside Harris County Target store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Well here's something you don't see every day, well not normally anyway!. Photo of goat inside Target store in Harris County (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Pct. 4) According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, one deputy was called out to a Target,...
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Home Sales Fall 30 Percent
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston’s single-family home sales declined 30 percent in January, compared to January of 2022, as economic conditions squeezed the realty markets. Mortgage rates are over 6 percent, twice as high as they were a year ago. The difference between a 3...
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Conroe, Montgomery, including new Lupe Tortilla
Read more below for the latest five new projects that have been filed in the Conroe and Montgomery area. (Community Impact staff) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe and Montgomery areas? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Dosey Doe
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — This Hidden Gem really sticks out. "It's a barn from Kentucky, a tobacco barn from the 1850s," explained Stephen Said, owner of the Dosey Doe Big Barn. "We took it apart, put it on the back of a flatbed truck like a bunch of Lincoln logs, shipped it down and then re-raised it."
Comments / 0