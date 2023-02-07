ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Earthquake knocks out Syrian aid lifeline, UN says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOSGa_0kewIbaw00

BEIRUT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aid flows from Turkey to northwest Syria have temporarily stopped due to the fallout of a devastating earthquake, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday, leaving aid workers grappling with the problem of how to help people in a country fractured by war.

The cross-border aid operation overseen by the United Nations since 2014 has been crucial to Syrians who fled President Bashar al-Assad's rule during the conflict, bypassing territory he controls.

There was no clear picture of when the aid - upon which some 4 million people depend - would resume, Madevi Sun-Suon, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), told Reuters.

"Some roads are broken, some are inaccessible. There are logistical issues that need to be worked through," she said.

"We are exploring all avenues to reach people in need," she said.

These included delivering aid from within Syria via government-held territory - a process involving crossing frontlines through which aid has seldom passed during the war.

Damascus has long opposed the humanitarian operation that has delivered aid into Syria from Turkey, saying assistance should be delivered via Damascus.

Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and said he asked for U.N. help. But he told reporters any assistance must be done in coordination with the government and delivered from within Syria, not across the Turkish border.

Many Syrians sheltering in the rebel-held northwest fear this would once again put their fate in Assad's hands.

The quake that struck in the early hours of Monday has killed more than 5,000 people in Syria and Turkey.

Some 900 died in northwestern Syria, with many more believed to be trapped under the rubble in a region where people were already heavily dependent on aid before the disaster.

A similar number of people have been killed in government-held areas, according to the government.

Aid already positioned in the northwest will likely be rapidly depleted, aid officials said.

"We have heard there are some supplies in the system for the next 3 - 5 days, however our concern is that these will be exhausted rapidly," Kieren Barnes, Mercy Corps Syria country director, told Reuters.

The Damascus-based Syrian Red Crescent said on Tuesday it was ready to deliver aid across Syria, including to opposition areas.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Reuters

U.S. urges U.N. vote to approve more aid access to Syria via Turkey

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorize the delivery of U.N. aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Turkey after last week's deadly earthquake.
Reuters

Survivors ever fewer in quake rubble of Turkey and Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher.
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy