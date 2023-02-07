Celtics' Jaylen Brown on his awkward arrival and florescence in Boston

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

When star shooting guard Jaylen Brown learned he would play professionally for the Boston Celtics after being selected third overall in the 2016 NBA draft, the relationship did not start out on the best foot. The fans of the club present at the draft booed the selection, and Brown grappled with the fact his new home did not have a stellar reputation for race relations.

But the Georgia native believed he was headed to Massachusetts for a reason, and he let his passion for activism help him carve out a home in the area not only as a basketball player but also as a community member working to make his city better.

Brown opened up about his early days with the Celtics, getting acclimated to Boston, and how his life has changed since in a recent exclusive interview with SLAM’s Deyscha Smith for that publication’s cover story.

While putting it together, SLAM produced a short video to go with it, which we have embedded above for you to watch at your leisure.

