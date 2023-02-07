ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Gets The House In A Divorce?

By Christy Bieber, J.D., Adam Ramirez, J.D.
 3 days ago
  • Do Community Property Rules or Equitable Distribution Rules Apply?

For many couples thinking about ending their marriage, there’s one big question to answer: Who gets the house in a divorce.

The answer isn’t cut and dry, though, as it can depend on many factors including whether the house is marital or separate property, the state laws and the circumstances of the divorcing couple.

This guide to who gets the house in a divorce helps you to better understand who might end up keeping shared property when a marriage is dissolved.

Who Decides Who Gets the House in a Divorce?

Ideally, when a couple divorces, they make decisions together on issues such as how property is divided–including the house.

If a couple is able to agree on property division, custody and other issues, they can create their own divorce settlement and move forward with a simple uncontested divorce. This can be cheaper, less stressful and result in more favorable outcomes for everyone. That’s because you and your spouse know better what makes sense for you than a judge would.

If a couple cannot agree, though, then the case will go to trial. If the court must decide who gets the house, then state laws govern this decision and the court considers many key factors in deciding what happens to a shared home.

Is the House Separate Property or Marital Property?

When a couple divorces, each spouse generally gets to keep their own separate property. This is property they brought into the marriage and kept separate during the time they were married.

Say, for example, a spouse owned a house prior to marriage. If they never changed the title, did not get a joint mortgage with their spouse, and the spouse never contributed money or sweat equity to the house, then the house would likely be considered separate property and the first spouse would get to keep it.

In most cases, though, that’s not what happens. If a couple buys a house together after getting married, it is considered marital property. And if one person owns the house going in but the other works on fixing it up or contributes to mortgage payments on it, then the house can become joint or marital property that must be divided up in a divorce.

Do Community Property Rules or Equitable Distribution Rules Apply?

If the court is asked to decide on the issue of who gets the house in a divorce, then the state’s rules can impact this decision.

Different states apply different sets of guidelines when it comes to the division of marital property. The two approaches are:

  • Community property: In community property states, marital property is divided 50/50. So, if one spouse gets the house with $20,000 of equity in it, the other spouse would need to get an extra $10,000 in other marital property (to account for their half of the equity).
  • Equitable distribution: In these states, marital property is divided fairly but not necessarily equally. One spouse might be awarded the house while the other spouse receives other property that is slightly less in value if there is an income disparity between them.

Determining the home’s value and the amount of equity in the home is necessary to determine the buy-out amount, or the amount of money or other marital property you might have to give up to your spouse in order to get to keep the house.

Which Spouse Wants the House?

In some cases, only one spouse wants the house. If that’s the case, then deciding who gets the house in divorce is more of a simple math problem. As long as there are enough other assets that the other spouse can get a 50% share of marital property or an equitable share of marital property, then the spouse who wants the house can typically have it.

If both spouses want the house, though, then the court must consider other issues if the couple cannot agree on who keeps the property. This could include factors such as:

  • Whether either spouse will have primary custody of the children (in which case, it may make sense to keep the kids in the home for continuity)
  • Whether either or both spouses can afford the house independently
  • Which spouse is paying the home expenses at the time of the divorce

If neither spouse wants the house, then the court may order the home sold so the couple can split the proceeds. The court will also sometimes order the house to be sold if there’s not enough other marital property for one spouse to buy out the other’s interest in the home.

What if You Moved Out of the House During Divorce?

In general, the fact you moved out during a divorce does not mean that you can’t be awarded the home after your marriage has ended.

The court may look at why you moved out of the house and whether the move was voluntary or court ordered. But, in most cases, you are not penalized or prevented from keeping your property just because you moved out to live separately during the process of dissolving your marriage. However, you should not move out until you consult an attorney who may advise you differently based on your state laws.

Should You Try to Keep the House in Divorce?

If you are ending your marriage, you may not want to focus as much on who is allowed to keep the house in divorce but instead may want to think about whether you should try to keep the property or not.

If the home will be a financial burden for you once there are no longer two people contributing to the bills, you may not want to keep it. Likewise, if you must give up lots of other marital property to keep the house, this decision could come back to haunt you.

You will also have to think about what happens to the mortgage. If you have a joint loan, you may need to refinance it into your name only as a condition of keeping the house. Consider whether you’ll be approved for a loan without your spouse’s income. Consider also the current value of the home and the market trends.

You will typically want or need to go through the process of having your spouse’s name taken off the deed if you were joint owners but you are awarded the house in the divorce.

Making a clean break and selling the home to split the proceeds can eliminate these issues and may be worth considering. Although, you should talk with an experienced divorce lawyer about what’s best for your situation–especially if it is important to you to keep the property for yourself.

Can You Continue to Jointly Own the House After a Divorce?

There are some situations in which a couple could continue to jointly own the home with one spouse living in it. If you have a high mortgage and the value of the property is less than the amount of the outstanding loan, it may make sense to keep the home until the market is better positioned for a sale.

In this situation, you both keep your names on the deed and the mortgage. The court determines what percent of the mortgage and upkeep each spouse is responsible for and dictates that the home is to be sold at a future date and how the proceeds will be split at that point.

In other situations, a couple may agree to continue to co-own the home until the children go to college to maintain a stable environment for them and because one spouse cannot afford to buy the other out.

Comments / 26

Shaun Walsh
2d ago

If divorce was a sport you could gamble on? I’d always bet on the woman. Men are worthless to the courts. we are only gauged (then subsequently GOUGED!) by our ability to provide. nice to know I’m just a walking ATM.

Reply(3)
10
Roger Enseleit
2d ago

I did. My wife was a flaming alcoholic and drug addict. Didn't matter though, I had to pay her for half the value of the house. Thank God I got custody of the children! So, all in all, the man always gets it in the end. Literally!

Reply(2)
7
Herbie Langman
2d ago

of course the woman. what dont they get ??? they guy is lucky if he gets to keep his vehicle and the clothes on his back.🙄🙄

Reply
5
