The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households

Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO