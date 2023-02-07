The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown arena buzz leads Kalamazoo County to negotiate with event center entity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County government is negotiating with a representative of an “event center entity” related to parking because of the possibility of a downtown arena being built downtown. At its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting, the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners authorized county leadership, including the board...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
jack1065.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
EV manufacturer expanding in Michigan to produce Blue Arc commercial vehicles
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan-based Shyft Group plans to invest about $16 million to expand its facilities in Charlotte, Michigan, and produce more commercial electric vehicles.According to a press release, the vehicles will be part of the company's Blue Arc EV Solutions brand, which launched last year. The Charlotte campus, which includes seven facilities, currently produces walk-in delivery vans, motorhome chassis, and work truck chassis.Production of the Blue Arc vehicle is expected to start in mid-2023.The company expects to produce up to 3,000 EVs per year."We're extremely proud to invest in EV production here in our home state of...
jack1065.com
Parks and Recreation Commission seeking input for development of the Woollam Preserve
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Planning continues for the development of Kalamazoo County’s newest park. The Kalamazoo County Parks and Recreation Commission is developing a Master Plan for the Woollam Preserve and is seeking public input at an open house workshop Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Main Expo Room at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairground at 2900 Lake Street.
jack1065.com
Ford reportedly close to announcing battery plant at Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company is reportedly nearing a deal with Marshall area leaders to build a multibillion-dollar battery plant for its electric vehicles. The Detroit News says that came from an elected Calhoun County official who does not have authorization to disclose details of the...
jack1065.com
Vehicle crashes into Biggby Coffee location on South Westnedge, but no injuries
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries as an SUV crashed into a Biggby Coffee location in Portage early Thursday morning. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the driver’s foot slipped off of the brake and onto the accelerator, causing the vehicle to surge ahead into the building at 5132 South Westnedge Avenue.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WOOD
New Taco John’s opens in Hudsonville
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a new place to eat, we’ve got a fun suggestion for you! Rachael stopped by the newest taco place to open in West Michigan. She’s at the Taco John’s in Hudsonville!. Taco John’s. Grand Opening...
2 resignations, 1 termination: What we know so far from Kalamazoo Public Schools turmoil
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Questions continue to surface as new information comes out about the resignation of two administrators and termination of another at Kalamazoo Public Schools. To the surprise of many in the district community, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s immediate resignation was announced at a Dec. 12 special school board meeting.
jack1065.com
Police chase near Douglas leads to hospitalizations and possible prosecution
DOUGLAS, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Attempting to elude the law south of Douglas this past Sunday evening led to the hospitalization of a 25-year-old Muskegon man and a 34-year-old Traverse City woman, with criminal charges possibly forthcoming. According to the office of Douglas Police Chief Steven Kent, one of his...
GR priest who battled COVID announces retirement
A leader in the West Michigan Catholic community has announced his retirement.
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?
Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
MLive.com
Upsets, 1000-point milestone headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The OK White has been ripe for boys basketball upsets this year, with Byron Center beating GR Christian and Lowell knocking off Northview last week. Tuesday provided two more upset specials, as East Grand Rapids took down Northview, 54-46, and Greenville snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 55-48 victory over Lowell.
Comments / 0