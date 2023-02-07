Read full article on original website
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
chatsports.com
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
chatsports.com
The Lakers are ‘done’ at the NBA trade deadline. Here’s how the roster looks now
The NBA trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers are indeed “done” and have no impending moves waiting in the phone call queue with the league office. So how does the roster and asset cupboard...
chatsports.com
The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report
The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline. ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free...
chatsports.com
No Kevin Durant, no Kyrie Irving, no problem. Nets take down Bulls, 116-105
In the first game of a new era, the Brooklyn Nets took down the Chicago Bulls, 116-105. This was Brooklyn’s first time playing without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who were sent to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, before the conclusion of Thursday’s trade deadline. Brooklyn looked the part of a team playing unworried basketball, free of the impending drama of star holdouts and major roster turnover.
chatsports.com
Buyout market can help the Sixers, but probably not enough
The trade deadline came and went and the Sixers didn’t do much. They traded Matisse Thybulle to Portland and a 2023 second-round pick to Charlotte. They acquired Hornets’ forward Jalen McDaniels and a pair of second-round picks (Portland’s 2029, the Knicks’ 2024 (via Portland)). The trade...
chatsports.com
Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas explains the deadline inactivity
NEW YORK – Arturas Karnisovas did his best to win the press conference, but the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations knew he was short on ammo Thursday evening. So he did what he could in explaining his team’s inactivity as the trade deadline came and went...
chatsports.com
Rockets to Host Three Summer Basketball Camps
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo will be holding three boys' basketball camps this summer in Savage Arena. A day camp will be held for boys and girls entering third- through eighth-grades on June 12-15, June 26-29 and July 31-August 3. The purpose of the camps is to instruct...
chatsports.com
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
chatsports.com
The Pistons Pulse: Pistons and NBA Trade Deadline Primer
The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. THE PISTONS PULSE GEAR IS HERE!!!!. Omari and I bring you a full Detroit Pistons and...
chatsports.com
Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
chatsports.com
Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022
The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
Comments / 0