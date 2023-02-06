More than a dozen Brooklyn lawmakers said they don’t want DOT’s Brooklyn-Queens Expressway plan: It’s highway or the highway. The Hochul administration must “come to the table” to address the harm the noxious scar of a highway has caused in every community though which it passes — and not just the city-owned section under tony Brooklyn Heights, a pack of borough elected officials wrote to DOT officials in response to a Streetsblog story this week about the state’s lack of a plan for the rest of the roadway.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO