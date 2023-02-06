ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Pols Demand the State ‘Come to the Table’ on the BQE

More than a dozen Brooklyn lawmakers said they don’t want DOT’s Brooklyn-Queens Expressway plan: It’s highway or the highway. The Hochul administration must “come to the table” to address the harm the noxious scar of a highway has caused in every community though which it passes — and not just the city-owned section under tony Brooklyn Heights, a pack of borough elected officials wrote to DOT officials in response to a Streetsblog story this week about the state’s lack of a plan for the rest of the roadway.
Adams Administration Misses Key Street Safety Reporting Deadline

The Adams administration blew past its deadline to give the first legally required progress update on a five-year plan to build hundreds of miles of new bike and bus lanes, the Department of Transportation confirmed this week — heightening advocate concerns after the city failed to meet the plan’s benchmarks in 2022.
City to Roll Out 80 More Carshare Spaces Starting This Week as Program Expands

The city will add 80 new curbside parking spots for its now-permanent carshare program, the Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday — adding that the expansion would focus on equitable distribution in predominantly low-income Black and brown neighborhoods with limited transportation options. DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said Tuesday that...
