NJIC Tournament, Semifinal Round girls basketball recaps
Alyssa Craigwell posted a double-double scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead first-seeded Secaucus to a 61-38 home victory over fifth-seeded Cresskill. Gabriella Torrillo added 11 points for Secaucus (22-1). Erin Fahy led Cresskill (18-6) with 15 points. Secaucus will host second-seeded Lodi Immaculate on Tuesday in...
Nick Lukmann leads Pascack Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Nick Lukmann led with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, while David Weidmuller added 20 points as Pascack Hills won, 68-60, over Westwood in Washington Township. Tyler Sanders and Justin Ohnikian dropped in 10 points apiece for Pascack Hills (11-8), which led 31-30 at the half and finished with a 20-17 run to seal the win.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap
Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Jackson Liberty for 3rd straight win - Girls basketball recap
Sarah Dahl scored a team-high 12 points and had four steals as Point Pleasant Boro extended its winning streak to three with a 38-28 victory over Jackson Liberty in Jackson. Point Pleasant Boro led by five entering the fourth quarter and went on a 14-9 run in the period to pull away and improve to 7-14.
Girls basketball: Francis drops 27 points to lead Pingry to victory over High Point
Taylor Francis finished with 27 points to lead Pingry to a 51-37 victory over High Point in Wantage. Pingry (14-9) hopped out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Debra Hill also scored 14 goals for Pingry. Ashley Kuperus led High Point (13-7) with 14 points and Leah...
Mendham defeats Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Mike Ewing posted 13 points as Mendham defeated Science Park 40-33 in Newark. Mendham (18-6) held a 20-13 lead at the half and extended its lead to 36-22 after a 16-9 run in the third quarter. Micah McCants led the way for Science Park (12-9) with 14 points, three rebounds,...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Verona over Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Emily Baumgard put in 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cali Giacomazza added 10 points as Verona won at home, 47-22, over Montclair. Elsa Taylor-Lillquist posted 11 points while Savannah Seawell chipped in 10 to pace Montclair (14-9). Verona improves to 18-5. Nominate your game changer now in one of...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Niedermaier’s 35 and 10 lift Parsippany past Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier matched his career-high with 35 points and he pulled down 10 rebounds to fuel Parsippany to a 68-64 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Arthur Smith had 10 points, Ryan Sherry added nine and Dylan Wang dished out 10 assists for Parsippany (7-11). Charlie Hurd had 20 points, 10...
Boys Ice Hockey - McInnis Cup - Quarterfinals - Recaps - West Essex, Westfield win
Patrick Devaney delivered four goals, including the game-winner, as second-seeded West Essex-Caldwell downed seventh-seeded Glen Rock, 6-2, in the quarterfinal round of the McInnis Cup at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. West Essex-Caldwell (14-4-2) will host third-seeded Westfield in the semifinal round on Monday. Hunter White and Clayton Prial each...
Wrestling: Passaic Tech tops rival Clifton for North 1, Group 5 championship (WATCH)
If you let Passaic Tech and Clifton continue to wrestle, they could have more chapters than the Rocky movies. The two met for the third time this season on Wednesday, this time with everything on the line in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 5 final.
Unable to make 113, SJV’s state runner-up O’Keefe debuts at 132 in win over RBC
St. John Vianney, the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B Wrestling Championships, wrestled without its regular 113-pounder Thursday night. The Lancers, however, did get a boost from their new, starting 132-pounder. Sophomore Pat O’Keefe, no longer able to make 113 pounds, made his debut at 132 and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Frisch, Montclair Kimberley win in Kelly Cup quarterfinals
Aiden Sholomon’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Frisch to a 5-1 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the Kelly Cup quarterfinals at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. David Rosen had three assists for Frisch (12-4-2), which erupted for four first period goals and plays second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in...
Jackson Memorial makes coach’s prophecy come true, tops Brick Memorial in CJ4 final
Jackson Memorial, wrestling its best top-to-bottom match of the season, did exactly what its head coach said it would do last March. The second-seeded Jaguars saved points at the top, then won every one of the four toss-up bouts Wednesday night and steamrolled top-seeded and defending champion Brick Memorial, 40-19, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Central Jersey Group 4 final in Brick Township.
