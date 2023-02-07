ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

NJIC Tournament, Semifinal Round girls basketball recaps

Alyssa Craigwell posted a double-double scoring 25 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead first-seeded Secaucus to a 61-38 home victory over fifth-seeded Cresskill. Gabriella Torrillo added 11 points for Secaucus (22-1). Erin Fahy led Cresskill (18-6) with 15 points. Secaucus will host second-seeded Lodi Immaculate on Tuesday in...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Nick Lukmann leads Pascack Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Nick Lukmann led with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, while David Weidmuller added 20 points as Pascack Hills won, 68-60, over Westwood in Washington Township. Tyler Sanders and Justin Ohnikian dropped in 10 points apiece for Pascack Hills (11-8), which led 31-30 at the half and finished with a 20-17 run to seal the win.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap

Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Mendham defeats Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Mike Ewing posted 13 points as Mendham defeated Science Park 40-33 in Newark. Mendham (18-6) held a 20-13 lead at the half and extended its lead to 36-22 after a 16-9 run in the third quarter. Micah McCants led the way for Science Park (12-9) with 14 points, three rebounds,...
MENDHAM, NJ
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Verona over Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Emily Baumgard put in 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cali Giacomazza added 10 points as Verona won at home, 47-22, over Montclair. Elsa Taylor-Lillquist posted 11 points while Savannah Seawell chipped in 10 to pace Montclair (14-9). Verona improves to 18-5. Nominate your game changer now in one of...
VERONA, NJ
Jackson Memorial makes coach’s prophecy come true, tops Brick Memorial in CJ4 final

Jackson Memorial, wrestling its best top-to-bottom match of the season, did exactly what its head coach said it would do last March. The second-seeded Jaguars saved points at the top, then won every one of the four toss-up bouts Wednesday night and steamrolled top-seeded and defending champion Brick Memorial, 40-19, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Central Jersey Group 4 final in Brick Township.
BRICK, NJ
