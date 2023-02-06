ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 former Saints assistants 'in the mix' to join Sean Payton's Broncos staff

It isn’t too surprising that Sean Payton is pulling from the years of connections he made with the New Orleans Saints to assemble his staff on the Denver Broncos. Payton is bringing Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief with him to work with the Broncos blockers up front, and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reports that three other former Saints assistants are “in the mix” for jobs on Payton’s new coaching staff.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job

A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
atozsports.com

Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy