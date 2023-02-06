Read full article on original website
Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility
When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo is 'pretty big,' but he's confident in Purdy, Lance
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is not one to speculate on who should be the starting QB, but he did comment on losing Jimmy Garoppolo.
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Patrick Mahomes' dad as Super Bowl 57 nears: Cigars, revenge and Chiefs QB's baseball love
Pat Mahomes will do the talking (and celebrating) if his son prefers to be more low key, saying there could be more cigars if son wins Super Bowl 57.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint
Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Buzz connecting Tampa Bay to Four-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback
Could the Buccaneers make a splash in free agency to replace Tom Brady?
3 former Saints assistants 'in the mix' to join Sean Payton's Broncos staff
It isn’t too surprising that Sean Payton is pulling from the years of connections he made with the New Orleans Saints to assemble his staff on the Denver Broncos. Payton is bringing Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief with him to work with the Broncos blockers up front, and KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reports that three other former Saints assistants are “in the mix” for jobs on Payton’s new coaching staff.
Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job
A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews says he's willing to give QB Lamar Jackson his paycheck
The Baltimore Ravens are currently in the midst of arguably their most important offseason in franchise history. First, they are looking to hiring a new offensive coordinator to help propel a lackluster passing game. The other priority is to work out a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens tight...
Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes
If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
