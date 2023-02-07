Read full article on original website
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Drops Truth Bomb About NFL QB Kyler Murray and Sean Payton
Terry Bradshaw will forever be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dominance of the Steelers in the Super Bowl era is well known, but if you are an older fan, Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, and Franco Harris have a space in Pittsburgh’s heart that modern players and coaches just cannot supplant. Some of those players might be better at the game, but they didn’t have to overcome decades of losing and establish the best culture in all of sports.
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Watch: Lawrence Taylor Ranks One Quarterback Ahead Of Tom Brady On His All-Time List
With Tom Brady having announced his retirement last week — "for good" this time, he said — there has been plenty of discussion about where he fits among the all-time canon of NFL players. Most seem to view Brady as the greatest to ever play the game. His numbers certainly back that up, with seven ...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats
Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
“Imagine you were six-foot-ten and your athleticism was Blake Griffin, that was Hakeem” - Kenny Smith describes the greatness of Hakeem Olajuwon
Kenny "The Jet" Smith recently shared an incredibly unique perspective on how great Hakeem Olajuwon was.
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
LeBron James: "I'm The Best Basketball Player That Ever Played The Game."
LeBron James finally calls himself as the NBA GOAT, as he gets close to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Terry Bradshaw has interesting revelation on Sean Payton's feelings about Russell Wilson
Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the Fox analyst said that Payton took the Broncos job in spite of Russell Wilson rather than because of the quarterback.
One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
Patrick Mahomes sets the record straight on the the Bears passing on him in the 2017 NFL Draft
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dad, former New York Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, caused quite a stir recently when he said his son thought he was going to be drafted by the Chicago Bears. “Because they told him that they were going to draft him,” said the elder...
