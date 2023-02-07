ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Drops Truth Bomb About NFL QB Kyler Murray and Sean Payton

Terry Bradshaw will forever be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dominance of the Steelers in the Super Bowl era is well known, but if you are an older fan, Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, and Franco Harris have a space in Pittsburgh’s heart that modern players and coaches just cannot supplant. Some of those players might be better at the game, but they didn’t have to overcome decades of losing and establish the best culture in all of sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats

Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw has interesting revelation on Sean Payton's feelings about Russell Wilson

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the Fox analyst said that Payton took the Broncos job in spite of Russell Wilson rather than because of the quarterback.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
CINCINNATI, OH

