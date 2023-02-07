Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
Andy Reid Endorses 1 Candidate For Cardinals Coaching Job
More than four weeks after the end of the NFL's regular season, there are still two franchises without head coaches: the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts' search sounds like it could take several days to resolve, the Cardinals appear to be zeroing in on a hire. According to ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week
There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
atozsports.com
Saints-Derek Carr situation takes another intriguing turn
The New Orleans Saints are certainly entertaining the idea of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr being their next QB. New Orleans has emerged as the first aggressive suitor for the veteran signal caller over the past few days. Yesterday, the Saints had their first meeting with Carr. Apparently, it...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update
NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?
Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Derek Carr trade update revealed
While the news emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, a trade still remains unlikely, according to Pro Football Talk. The Saints’ meeting with Carr on Wednesday signals that the two sides have agreed to compensation. Though, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Read more... The post New Derek Carr trade update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
One Cowboys player is poised for a breakout season in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys defenses showed plenty of flashes of greatness this past season. They will want more consistency next season, but overall, the unit was impressive. A lot of young talent had plenty to do with that. Of course, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland headline that group of...
atozsports.com
NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
atozsports.com
Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar
The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
atozsports.com
Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire
The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
