ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion

Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Saints-Derek Carr situation takes another intriguing turn

The New Orleans Saints are certainly entertaining the idea of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr being their next QB. New Orleans has emerged as the first aggressive suitor for the veteran signal caller over the past few days. Yesterday, the Saints had their first meeting with Carr. Apparently, it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

New Derek Carr trade update revealed

While the news emerged that the Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, a trade still remains unlikely, according to Pro Football Talk. The Saints’ meeting with Carr on Wednesday signals that the two sides have agreed to compensation. Though, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Read more... The post New Derek Carr trade update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

One Cowboys player is poised for a breakout season in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys defenses showed plenty of flashes of greatness this past season. They will want more consistency next season, but overall, the unit was impressive. A lot of young talent had plenty to do with that. Of course, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland headline that group of...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar

The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Broncos legend has strong words on Sean Payton hire

The Denver Broncos just hired their guy, as they did last season, but let’s hope they got this one right. One former Broncos legend seems to think this was the right hire. The Broncos needed some help very badly in terms of coaching. They had high expectations, and none of those expectations were met. In fact, those expectations were nowhere near met, as the Broncos finished with the fifth-worst record.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy