Traders Magazine
Overcoming Hesitation About Capital Markets Application Modernization: Why a Critical Mindset Shift is Needed
The digital disruption in the financial services industry over the last 15 years has been nothing short of revolutionary, and there’s little sign that the pace of change is going to let up any time soon. Across all jobs and titles—from trading to risk and compliance and leadership—the expectations for tracking and reporting trades and exposure have morphed beyond recognition. Indeed, if someone in compliance from a decade ago was asked to meet today’s data compliance expectations, it’s likely that they would smile politely and then hand in their notice.
Traders Magazine
State Street Launches FIX API Connectivity
State Street Corporation has launched a Financial Information eXchange (FIX) application programming interface (API) for its Fund Connect ETF platform, a global online portal for the creation and redemption of ETFs within the firm’s GlobalLink product suite. The FIX enhancement, now available to all participants on the platform, offers...
Traders Magazine
SEC Division of Examinations Announces 2023 Priorities
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Examinations today announced its 2023 examination priorities. The Division publishes its examination priorities annually to provide insights into its risk-based approach, including the areas it believes present potential risks to investors and the integrity of the U.S. capital markets. “In a time...
