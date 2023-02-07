The digital disruption in the financial services industry over the last 15 years has been nothing short of revolutionary, and there’s little sign that the pace of change is going to let up any time soon. Across all jobs and titles—from trading to risk and compliance and leadership—the expectations for tracking and reporting trades and exposure have morphed beyond recognition. Indeed, if someone in compliance from a decade ago was asked to meet today’s data compliance expectations, it’s likely that they would smile politely and then hand in their notice.

1 DAY AGO