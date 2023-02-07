Read full article on original website
Related
Traders Magazine
Iress Partners with Centroid Solutions
Iress has partnered with Centroid Solutions, a fintech innovator specialising in bridging connectivity and risk management systems for multi-asset financial institutions, to bring real-time pricing data and trading APIs to Centroid’s client base. The collaboration means Centroid’s online broker clients can gain real-time market data from global markets, integrated...
Traders Magazine
Overcoming Hesitation About Capital Markets Application Modernization: Why a Critical Mindset Shift is Needed
The digital disruption in the financial services industry over the last 15 years has been nothing short of revolutionary, and there’s little sign that the pace of change is going to let up any time soon. Across all jobs and titles—from trading to risk and compliance and leadership—the expectations for tracking and reporting trades and exposure have morphed beyond recognition. Indeed, if someone in compliance from a decade ago was asked to meet today’s data compliance expectations, it’s likely that they would smile politely and then hand in their notice.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Traders Magazine
Financial Institution Penalties Issued by US Regulators Reach $3 Billion, Finds Report
Fenergo, a provider of digital solutions for client lifecycle management (CLM), has released its annual findings on US-issued financial institution fines. The study, which analyzed year-over-year (YoY) penalties levied by US financial regulators, revealed that the total value of penalties issued rose 151% YoY; that US crypto financial institutions were a substantial contributor to the overall increase; which US regulators issued the most penalties, and for what infractions; plus, much more.
Traders Magazine
CME Has Record ADV in ‘Age of Uncertainty’
CME Group reported a 19% increase in average daily volume in 2022 to a record 23.3 million contracts, which the derivatives exchange operator said was due to global market participants navigating economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Terry Duffy, chairman and chief executive of CME Group, said on the earnings call on...
Traders Magazine
SEC Division of Examinations Announces 2023 Priorities
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Examinations today announced its 2023 examination priorities. The Division publishes its examination priorities annually to provide insights into its risk-based approach, including the areas it believes present potential risks to investors and the integrity of the U.S. capital markets. “In a time...
Comments / 0