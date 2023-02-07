Read full article on original website
Lawmakers in Florida move to end Disney's special self-governing status
It's been a bit of a rough week for The Walt Disney Company. CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the corporation is cutting 7,000 jobs in an attempt to slash more than 5 billion in costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah, and this comes just as Florida is expected to end...
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
It's been nearly a week since the U.S. shot down the spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The incident is reverberating in Washington as the Navy and FBI work to recover the balloon's remains.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
Connecticut politicians continue debating if grocery stores should be allowed to sell wine
In the first week of February, more than 100 people turned out at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford for a hearing before the General Law Committee about a bill called "HB-5918." It's a measure that would let grocery stores sell wine. Connecticut is one of only eight states that...
Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In 20 years of pest control, Nick Castro had never seen something so strange. After getting a call about an insect problem at a California home, he cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks it was woodpeckers that spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. And one of the birds, according to Castro, is a little bit of a pack rat, but maybe it's just more of a bird hoarder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont looks to cut taxes after years of fiscal strife
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled his two-year taxing and spending plan Wednesday – including the state's first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996. The proposed rate changes are predicted to benefit about 1.1 million of the state's 1.7 million tax filers, according to the Democrat. Lamont addressed members...
In areas of California hit by storms, some undocumented residents can't get FEMA aid
Nine atmospheric rivers pummeled California in the last month. Much of the damage was concentrated on the coast, but the storms were so powerful that they also hit farm workers a hundred miles inland. As the state begins to recover, many undocumented residents are struggling to access assistance. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports.
Lamont to propose $50.5B budget, more than $500M in tax relief
Gov. Ned Lamont will propose a $50.5 billion two-year budget Wednesday that would deliver the largest income tax cut in history, expand relief for working poor families and small businesses, and extend into the 2030s a savings program that has pumped billions into state reserves in just five years. The...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
Ralph Nader launches newspaper in northwest Connecticut
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time when local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, the longtime activist is...
UConn president: Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal
University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric is reacting to Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget plan, which proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. In comments to a UConn journalism class...
Former Uconn student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
How Connecticut parents can seek help for kids with learning disabilities
Jane Ross said it took a lot of time and energy to figure out why her son was struggling in elementary school. “It took me three and a half years to figure out what was going on with my son, who was clearly a really bright and resourceful kid, but who was not doing well,” Ross said. “I got a lot of pushback. I was told, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go through the process of testing, it's so lengthy, it is very hard on a child, you don’t want him to be stigmatized.’”
