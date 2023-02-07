ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In 20 years of pest control, Nick Castro had never seen something so strange. After getting a call about an insect problem at a California home, he cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks it was woodpeckers that spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. And one of the birds, according to Castro, is a little bit of a pack rat, but maybe it's just more of a bird hoarder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address

Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
How Connecticut parents can seek help for kids with learning disabilities

Jane Ross said it took a lot of time and energy to figure out why her son was struggling in elementary school. “It took me three and a half years to figure out what was going on with my son, who was clearly a really bright and resourceful kid, but who was not doing well,” Ross said. “I got a lot of pushback. I was told, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go through the process of testing, it's so lengthy, it is very hard on a child, you don’t want him to be stigmatized.’”
NORWALK, CT
