Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
Yardbarker
Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility
Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he stiï¿½
Watch: HawkeyeInsider reacts to amendments made to Brian Ferentz's contract
On Monday, Iowa announced that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would remain in his current position for the 2023 season. There was strong speculation that Ferentz would take a jump to the NFL after an underwhelming 2022 season. Last Wednesday, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta suggested that Brian would have to meet certain goals during the 2023 season. On Monday, they made those amendments public.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Pac-12 football projected win totals for every team in 2023
The Pac-12 hungers for a trip to the College Football Playoff, and it figures to be one of the deepest conferences heading into 2023. That is a positive for the contenders but could come with a price, as the conference tends to eat itself alive. Spring football win totals are now here to look ahead to Pac-12 football in 2023.
NFL
Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach, discusses plan for QB Russell Wilson
Sean Payton was officially introduced as Denver Broncos head coach on Monday at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, and it didn't take long for the Russell Wilson question to arise. The Broncos paid Wilson considerably last year. They've now reportedly paid Payton a massive contract as well. Both men...
Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson wins Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year
Former Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson has been named the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year following his stellar first season with the Detroit Lions. The news was announced Thursday morning in a press release that reads as follows:. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2022...
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn't want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
WSU's Daiyan Henley climbs into Round 2 in NFL mock draft
ON THE DAY Daiyan Henley's invite to the NFL Combine was made official, the Washington State linebacker also landed himself higher still on some NFL Mock Drafts out there. Henley was one of 319 players invited to the combine and one of 30 Pac-12 players that received the invite. The NFL Combine runs February 28–March 6 in Indianapolis.
chatsports.com
Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts were the most cost efficient QBs in 2022
Geno Smith emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on one of the cheapest contracts. His level of play held up for most of the season, granting him a Pro Bowl appearance, all while making $3.5 million this year. He threw 30 touchdowns in 2022,...
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 receiver Micah Hudson
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Temple (Texas) Lake Belton's Micah Hudson, one of the nation's top receivers in the 2024 class and the No. 14 overall prospect in the Top247 rankings. Hudson has established himself as a top-tier pass catcher thanks to his ball-winning ability and run-after-catch prowess, two qualities that have fueled more than 2,500 receiving yards and 3,600 scrimmage yards in three varsity seasons.
Sources: Charlie Strong not expected to return to Miami in 2023
In the days following Mario Cristobal hiring former Marshall and Tulane defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to the same role at Miami, sources tell InsideTheU that co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the program in 2023. Strong becomes the fourth on-field staffer from Cristobal’s...
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
247Sports
