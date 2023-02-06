Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO