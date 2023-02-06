Read full article on original website
Related
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
KCRA.com
California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card....
Bakersfield Californian
Solar energy project extending onto Edwards Air Force Base becomes Kern’s largest
A new solar energy project combining almost 2 million photovoltaic arrays with more than 120,000 batteries has become the largest installation of its kind in Kern County. The $2 billion Edwards Sanborn Solar and Energy Storage Project, 57 percent of which is located on the northwest corner of Edwards Air Force Base, began generating 807 megawatts of electricity late last year for clients including every Starbucks location in Southern California. A ribbon-cutting took place last week at the military base east of Rosamond.
sierrawave.net
CalTrans Looks for Ways to Fund Maintenance Once Gas Tax Not an Option, Launches Road Charge Pilot Study – by Deb Murphy
This is one of those “every action causes an equal and opposite reaction” stories. When, or if,. California actually has no gas-powered vehicles on its roads by 2035, how will CalTrans fix those. roads? Currently, the state’s gas tax pays for filling pot holes, repaving, etc. its 51,326...
iecn.com
Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth
In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral
STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
kymkemp.com
Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill
Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
abc10.com
Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California
CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
4 ways California residents can visit state parks for free
More sunny skies are on the horizon as the spring season nears, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by visiting a California state park? While state parks typically charge a $10 entry fee on most days, Californians can also take advantage of multiple passes that get them into the parks for […]
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
Comments / 0