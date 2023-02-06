ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
gosbcta.com

Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project

When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Solar energy project extending onto Edwards Air Force Base becomes Kern’s largest

A new solar energy project combining almost 2 million photovoltaic arrays with more than 120,000 batteries has become the largest installation of its kind in Kern County. The $2 billion Edwards Sanborn Solar and Energy Storage Project, 57 percent of which is located on the northwest corner of Edwards Air Force Base, began generating 807 megawatts of electricity late last year for clients including every Starbucks location in Southern California. A ribbon-cutting took place last week at the military base east of Rosamond.
KERN COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

Neighborhood Housing Services of the IE launches new targeted initiatives to increase homeownership, affordable housing, and wealth

In its 40th year, Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire (NHSIE) just announced new initiatives aimed at increasing homeownership rates and generating real opportunities for wealth building in the low to moderate income communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Kailin Scott, newly appointed CEO of NHSIE, stated, “Last...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral

STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill

Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Bill introduced to lift bans on cruising across California

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new bill could lift cruising bans across California is passed by lawmakers. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80) introduced AB 436 Monday. “It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Assemblymember Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

4 ways California residents can visit state parks for free

More sunny skies are on the horizon as the spring season nears, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by visiting a California state park? While state parks typically charge a $10 entry fee on most days, Californians can also take advantage of multiple passes that get them into the parks for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy