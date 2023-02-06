ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AC Immune’s ACI-24.060 Antiamyloid Vaccine Shows Safe Profile, Immunogenicity in Phase 1/2 Interim Results

By Marco Meglio
Related
FDA Action Update, January 2023: Approvals, Refusals, Clinical Hold Lifts, and Submissions

Catch up on any of the neurology news headlines you may have missed over the course of January 2023, compiled all into one place by the NeurologyLive® team. The FDA was busy in January 2023, making a number of decisions on potential new therapeutic agents, clearing a couple clinical trial holds, issuing some guidance on stroke risk, and clearing new devices, among other actions.
Episode 82: Managing Seizures After Ischemic Stroke

Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Carolina Ferreira Atuesta, MD, MSc. [LISTEN TIME: 26 minutes]. Episode 82 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service.
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — February 10, 2023

Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending February 10, 2023. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
REM-Sleep Behavior Disorder Associated With Worse Cognition in Subsequent Parkinson Disease

Nearly two-third of all participants with REM-sleep behavior disorder had mild cognitive impairment level 2 with multi-domain MCI, but particularly attention and memory deficits. Anette Schrag, MD, PhD. Recently published data using participants from the PREDICT-PD study showed that cognitive function is impaired in groups at higher risk of developing...
Clazosentan Fails to Meet Primary End Point in Phase 3 REACT Study of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

REACT randomly assigned 409 patients—treated with either microsurgical clipping or endovascular coiling aneurysm securing procedures—1:1 to placebo or clazosentan 15 mg/hr, for a 14-day treatment period. Jean-Paul Clozel, MD. According to an announcement by Idorsia, initial findings from the phase 3 REACT study (NCT03585270) of clazosenten showed that...
3-Year Follow-Up of STROKE-AF Demonstrates Stroke Risk Increase With Atrial Fibrillation

Patients with noncardioembolic ischemic stroke do not typically monitor post-stroke longterm to detect atrial fibrillation although findings from a trial follow-up suggest otherwise. Lee Schwamm, MD. Findings from the STROKE-AF trial (NCT02700945) showed that after 3 years of observation, approximately 1 in 5 patients with ischemic stroke had atrial fibrillation...
