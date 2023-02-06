AC Immune’s ACI-24.060 Antiamyloid Vaccine Shows Safe Profile, Immunogenicity in Phase 1/2 Interim Results

Read full article on original website
Using the Myasthenia Gravis Patient Registry Management for Research Studies: Paul Strumph, MD
The lead of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America’s Global Myasthenia Gravis Patient Registry spoke about the registry from a research project perspective. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “By making our registry available, we hope to make the process more efficient, and less of a burden...
FDA Action Update, January 2023: Approvals, Refusals, Clinical Hold Lifts, and Submissions
Catch up on any of the neurology news headlines you may have missed over the course of January 2023, compiled all into one place by the NeurologyLive® team. The FDA was busy in January 2023, making a number of decisions on potential new therapeutic agents, clearing a couple clinical trial holds, issuing some guidance on stroke risk, and clearing new devices, among other actions.
Episode 82: Managing Seizures After Ischemic Stroke
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with Carolina Ferreira Atuesta, MD, MSc. [LISTEN TIME: 26 minutes]. Episode 82 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service.
Stroke Prevention and Atrial Fibrillation Management, Thoughts From STROKE-AF Study: Lee Shwamm, MD
The professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School spoke at the 2023 ISC Conference about highlights from the STROKE-AF study after a 3-year follow-up. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “For many years, we've known that patients who present symptoms and have atrial fibrillation detected are at a...
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — February 10, 2023
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending February 10, 2023. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
REM-Sleep Behavior Disorder Associated With Worse Cognition in Subsequent Parkinson Disease
Nearly two-third of all participants with REM-sleep behavior disorder had mild cognitive impairment level 2 with multi-domain MCI, but particularly attention and memory deficits. Anette Schrag, MD, PhD. Recently published data using participants from the PREDICT-PD study showed that cognitive function is impaired in groups at higher risk of developing...
Clazosentan Fails to Meet Primary End Point in Phase 3 REACT Study of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
REACT randomly assigned 409 patients—treated with either microsurgical clipping or endovascular coiling aneurysm securing procedures—1:1 to placebo or clazosentan 15 mg/hr, for a 14-day treatment period. Jean-Paul Clozel, MD. According to an announcement by Idorsia, initial findings from the phase 3 REACT study (NCT03585270) of clazosenten showed that...
Gaining a Better Understanding of Clinical Benefit in Alzheimer Disease: Ronald C. Peterson, MD, PhD
The director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic discussed a recently published paper focused on the expectations and clinical meaningfulness of randomized controlled trials in Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "We’re trying to put the clinical change, the clinical response of...
3-Year Follow-Up of STROKE-AF Demonstrates Stroke Risk Increase With Atrial Fibrillation
Patients with noncardioembolic ischemic stroke do not typically monitor post-stroke longterm to detect atrial fibrillation although findings from a trial follow-up suggest otherwise. Lee Schwamm, MD. Findings from the STROKE-AF trial (NCT02700945) showed that after 3 years of observation, approximately 1 in 5 patients with ischemic stroke had atrial fibrillation...
