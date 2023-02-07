This week marks one hundred years of the federal coalition between the Liberal and National parties, the most successful governing partnership in Australian history. The coalition proved to be enduring, holding power federally for about two-thirds of the last century. It has also been a feature of state politics, most importantly in New South Wales. Most states have also had coalition governments at one time or another, despite the amalgamation of the Liberal and National parties in Queensland in 2008 ending the prospect of such an arrangement there for the foreseeable future. Coalition governments held sway nationally for most of the 1920s...

