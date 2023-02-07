Read full article on original website
Ex-PM Liz Truss 'tells US politicians she remains determined to drag UK out of economic stagnation'
The ex-premier made a visit to Washington D.C. before Christmas to attend a gathering of centre right figures from across the globe.
Boris Johnson’s younger brother just resigned from an Adani-linked investment bank after a $100 billion stock rout amid claims of a shady offshore account
"I have consistently received assurances from Elara Capital that it is compliant with its legal obligations and in good standing with regulatory bodies."
N.Ireland unionists face historic choice as EU, UK near protocol deal
BELFAST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's largest unionist party faces a historic dilemma if EU and British negotiators clinch a post-Brexit trade deal: redraw their red lines or risk signing a death warrant for decades of power-sharing with Irish nationalists.
Sunak to announce second Global Investment Summit for the autumn
The Prime Minister is set to announce that a second Global Investment Summit will take place in the autumn.Rishi Sunak is expected to tell global investors on Friday that the October summit is a chance for the UK Government to deliver on “our ambition to be a world-leading destination for international finance and investment”.More than 200 of the world’s highest-profile investors, chief executives and financiers will be invited to come to the UK for the gathering, the Department for Business and Trade said.It follows a similar event focused on green investment that was held in 2021 in the lead-up to...
As the Liberal-National Coalition marks its 100th birthday, will it survive for many more?
This week marks one hundred years of the federal coalition between the Liberal and National parties, the most successful governing partnership in Australian history. The coalition proved to be enduring, holding power federally for about two-thirds of the last century. It has also been a feature of state politics, most importantly in New South Wales. Most states have also had coalition governments at one time or another, despite the amalgamation of the Liberal and National parties in Queensland in 2008 ending the prospect of such an arrangement there for the foreseeable future. Coalition governments held sway nationally for most of the 1920s...
Martin Lewis warns extra 1.7m face fuel poverty if Jeremy Hunt raises energy prices in April
Martin Lewis has urged Jeremy Hunt to halt plans to raise energy bills in April as he spoke out about the “frightening” rise in fuel poverty during the cost of living crisis.The consumer champion has written to the chancellor to warn that 1.7 million people could be pulled into hardship if he does not freeze prices in the spring.Mr Lewis said pushing back the looming hike the energy price guarantee (EPG) would be both “practical and fair” and help people survive until bills begin to come down later in the year.Mr Hunt has refused to budge in raising the...
navalnews.com
UK Cuts Steel For Third Dreadnought-class submarine
A significant milestone has been reached in the build programme for the Dreadnought ballistic missile submarine programme. In a ceremony today, the steel has been cut on Warspite, the third of four new Dreadnought Class submarines, currently in build at BAE Systems’ Barrow-in-Furness site. Supporting tens of thousands of...
