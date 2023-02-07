Read full article on original website
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
You Have to See This $5.8 Million Dollar Property in Whitehouse, Texas
This property is currently the most expensive place for sale in Whitehouse, Texas but when you look at the amazing photos below from the real estate listing you will understand why the home list price is currently $5,799,000. Whoever buys this home on the lake in Whitehouse is going to get one of the most luxurious properties in East Texas.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Turnkey Poultry Farm in Gilmer, TX
While I have to admit I know absolutely nothing about being a poultry farmer, I also haven’t heard of too many turnkey poultry farms going up for sale. Which is why I wanted to bring this farm to your attention, although I can guarantee whoever buys this property and operation is going to have to work hard to keep things going. We all know that farming is not easy work, but if it’s something that you truly care about then maybe this poultry farm is exactly what you’re looking to buy.
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
Tyler, TX Pastor & Son Ordered To Pay Money Back To Their Victims
Last Year, We Reported On The Story Of A Tyler Pastor And Former Football Coach Who Plead Guilty To Theft Charges For Stealing From An Elderly Couple Who Attended His Church And Later His Son Was Arrested On Those Same Charges.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’23 are ON SALE NOW
Here we go! We hope you're ready Tyler, TX. Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale now. This will be our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and we're looking forward to it. This...
New Restaurant Franchise Specializing in Chicken Salad Coming to Tyler, Texas
Ooohh, a new restaurant franchise based in Auburn, Alabama is heading soon to Tyler, Texas. Granted, we already have so many incredible restaurants in East Texas, but honestly, we're pretty excited about this new option. OK, here's the scoop on the new restaurant franchise coming to 4712 South Broadway in...
Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter that had often struggled with financial difficulty gets a huge surprise from a benefactor. The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has for two decades helped women in crisis suffering drug abuse, alcohol abuse or domestic abuse to regain their lives.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry in Tyler to close after 40 years, Chick-fil-A expected to fill property
TYLER, Texas — Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry on South Broadway Ave. in Tyler announced the business will close its doors as the building is set to get demolished and make way for a Chick-fil-A. In a news release, Susan Robinson Jewelry said Robinson will retire following the announcement that the property is getting demolished. The business will sell all inventory for up to 60% off, and close permanently.
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
