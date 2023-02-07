ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker's Turkey earthquake fund is raising jaw-dropping amounts for victims

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has shown the positive power of online influencers by raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of the two devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The Turkish-American political commentator, who also goes by the name HasanAbi, swiftly responded to the disaster, which has left thousands dead and even more injured, by creating an online fundraiser.

Within 15 minutes of launching his Softgiving page , it had received $150,000 (around£125,000) in donations. Within 14 hours, that number had hit $600,000 (£530,000).

The 31-year-old was born in New Jersey to Turkish parents but was raised in Istanbul, and was in the city when a 7.6-magnitude tremor hit in 1999, killing 17,000 people. It's, therefore, no wonder this cause is particularly close to his heart.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, Piker responded to concerned fans during a broadcast on Monday that none of his loved-ones had been directly affected by the tremors.

“Thank you for your well-wishes, but I’m fine. My family is fine, they’re in Istanbul,” he said. “But,” he added: “Things are not fine overall in Turkey.”

The money raised will be shared between four charities: humanitarian aid organisations CARE Turkey and CARE Syria, plus Turkish search and rescue charity AKUT, and grass-roots NGO Ahbap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v35Tt_0kevqcC000

And yet, despite the flood of support Piker’s campaign has received, he lamented that his efforts were also being undermined by trolls.

He told his followers that some of his “insane haters” were spreading the idea that the whole thing was a “scam” and that he was “taking all the money for himself”.

“These people are so f***ing desperate to vilify me that they, even when I'm trying to raise money for a cause, actively go and harm the fundraising efforts,” he fumed.

“There are literally people under rubble right now. There are people that are currently trying to survive under rubble, they might not make it over the course of the next 24 hours, and instead of turning around and being like, ‘Yeah, maybe this time we should just let it go, we should just let Hassan do this thing.”

Piker said fellow Twitch and YouTube star Darren Watkins Jr. (better known as IShowSpeed ) was going to donate $50,000 to his fund, but then was thrown off by the rumours.

“It ultimately doesn't matter, but it's so crazy that this is how far motherf***ers go. They stopped him from donating $50,000, they said it was a scam,” he continued.

“And worse of all, hundreds of thousands of people who are watching him probably think this is a f***ing scam."

He pointed out that while this was going on, he, his team and some fellow streamers “were able to put together a successful way to raise funds from America and give it to a very reputable Turkish charity, when that reputable Turkish charity currently has no way of receiving American funds other than a SWIFT code.”

He went on: “That's a very difficult process, and there were so many people that were working behind the scenes, linking up actively while this s*** is happening, while people are dying, so that we can get money as quickly as possible to those in need.

“And there are still people who don't give a s*** about any of that and just run to make this look like a bad thing.”

Still, given that he raised more than half a million dollars in just 10 hours, it’s safe to say most people view this as a very, very good thing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Professional eSports player dies in Turkey and Syria earthquake

Professional Valorant player Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya has died following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday (6 February). The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.A series of aftershocks left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared to be trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings.Relief efforts have been hampered by damaged infrastructure, freezing winter temperatures and limited medical facilities.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterReports of...
Indy100

Afghans stampede to airport after fake Turkey rumour circulates

Hundreds of desperate Afghans rushed to Kabul airport after unfounded rumours led them to believe aid flights were leaving for Turkey to help rescue earthquake victims.Footage across social media captured crowds braved the cold temperatures in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan. "Crowds of people converged on Kabul Airport evening after hearing rumours that the Turkish embassy was planning to fly out Afghan citizens to help with relief work following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey," local journalist Saeedullah Safi said.Kabul resident Abdul Ghafar, who rushed to the airport on Wednesday (8 February), said, "I heard that Turkey is taking out people,...
Indy100

The whole world wants to adopt miracle baby found in Syria rubble

A baby girl who was born under earthquake rubble has received a massive outpouring of support and love across the world, with many desperate to adopt her. Newborn Aya, meaning "a sign from God", was the only survivor from her immediate family when she was rescued from the debris of the devastating disaster on Monday (6 February). The family's home in the small town of Jenderis was destroyed by the quake.Aya's umbilical cord was still connected to her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead along with her husband and four other children, reports the Associated Press.A neighbour cut...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Indy100

UK YouTuber's fly their own spy balloon over 'China'

Diplomatic relations between the US and China has literally been left up in the air after a so-called “Chinese spy balloon” was spotted in American airspace, and subsequently shot down by order of President Joe Biden.Now UK YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners – known for pranking Tiger King star Carole Baskin and presenting far-right commentator Katie Hopkins with the ‘Campaign to Unify the Nation’ trophy (we’ll leave you to figure out what that spells) – have decided to wade into foreign affairs with their latest YouTube video.Making use of the fact that embassies in other countries are still legally...
Indy100

Man flies all the way to Spain just to eat a full English breakfast for less than £5

There are certain situations in life that simply require a full English breakfast, but few will have gone to the same lengths as one man who flew to another country just to secure a cheap fry-up.TikToker Ben Matthew Saunders documented his trip as he flew from Manchester to Magaluf to eat a fry up for just £14.45, with a holiday included.In the clip that has been viewed over 1.2 million times, Saunders explained that his mission was to see if it was possible to fly abroad and get a full English for the same total price as ordering an average-priced...
Indy100

Minister repeatedly corrected live on air after making Brexit trade point

A minister was corrected in a live interview multiple times after making a point about Brexit and trade.Sky News's Ed Conway asked Kemi Badenoch, the business and trade secretary how trade with Italy was going since Brexit and ended up in an awkward back and forth in which neither could agree."As I understand it, it has gone up," Badenoch said and cited figures regarding the UK's trade with the EU as a whole. Conway said it had gone down with Italy by about 12 to 16 per cent."It depends on what you are looking at," Badenoch replied, claiming things look...
Indy100

Russian politician brags about ‘American volunteers who want to fight for Putin’

A Russian political official has bragged that there are volunteers from the United States who want to fight for Vladimir Putin in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official, spoke about individuals from Western countries and claimed many want to support the Kremlin’s cause. Speaking to Russian news agency TASS, Rogov said there were thousands from former Soviet nations, Mideastern and Latin American who were willing to take to the battlefield to support Putin's illegal war in the country. "These are not only [people from] former Soviet republics, but there are citizens of the developed world - the United...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy