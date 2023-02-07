ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

wtaq.com

Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Bird Diverters Installed In Marinette, Ozaukee, And Winnebago Counties

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Beginning the week of February 13, an American Transmission Company (ATC) contractor will install over 450 bird diverters on the wires of three high-voltage electric transmission lines in Marinette, Ozaukee, and Winnebago counties. Canadian-based FulcrumAir will install the bird flight diverters using a fully autonomous LineFly...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man is guest at State of the Union

Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses....
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
MENASHA, WI

