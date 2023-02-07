Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
wtaq.com
Creativity Needed from Fond du Lac County Residents to Redesign Flag
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac...
wtaq.com
Fired Sheboygan City Admin Running for Janesville City Manager Job
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — The former city administrator of Sheboygan who was fired without cause is a finalist for the city manager position in Janesville. Todd Wolf was one of four candidates announced in a release from the City of Janesville Wednesday. The four vying for the job will...
wtaq.com
Bird Diverters Installed In Marinette, Ozaukee, And Winnebago Counties
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Beginning the week of February 13, an American Transmission Company (ATC) contractor will install over 450 bird diverters on the wires of three high-voltage electric transmission lines in Marinette, Ozaukee, and Winnebago counties. Canadian-based FulcrumAir will install the bird flight diverters using a fully autonomous LineFly...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
wtaq.com
Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
wtaq.com
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder

WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man is guest at State of the Union

wtaq.com
Oshkosh School Officials Credit Training for Discovery of Gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. “Fortunately our training with our students and our staff is, ‘if you see something say something,'” said Bryan Davis,...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Troubling posts’ about a threat to a Sheboygan high school deemed not credible
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A threat to school safety at Sheboygan South High School was deemed to be not credible after the school district was made aware of ‘troubling posts’ shared on February 9. A message shared by the Sheboygan Area School District on Thursday states that...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
wtaq.com
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
