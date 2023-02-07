ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fishing Clubs Recommend ATV Travel Only as Lake Winnebago Ice Weakens

LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Just two days before sturgeon spearing season, fishing clubs along Lake Winnebago are advising travelers to use ATVs and UTVs only as warm weather weakens the ice. Many fishing clubs along the lake have held back on putting out bridges that cross cracks in...
Wisconsin DNR Anticipates Sturgeon Spearing Season

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for the sturgeon spearing season opener on Feb. 11. The DNR’s fisheries biologist, Margaret Stadig, said more licenses were sold this year. “Over 13 thousand people bought a spearing license,” said Stadig. “This is an increase...
The Return Of Sturgeon Spearing Registration Stations

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – When more than 13,000 license holders take to the Lake Winnebago System for the upcoming season, those who spear a fish will find registration stations may have a familiar location. From shiny metal runners to a brand new wooden table, West Shore...
Control The Pet Population By Buying A license Plate

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A Wisconsin non-profit providing services to spay and neuter pets has a specialty license plate available to view. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles received the request for the plate from the organization called The Fix Is In, Incorporated. Proceeds from the $25 donation added...
Beef Quality Assurance Certification Meetings Scheduled

Verona, Wisc. — UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council are hosting two upcoming in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification meetings. BQA certification is valid for three years. To attend the in-person meetings, it is recommended that farmers register before the meeting date to ensure that...
Wisconsin Sees Largest Number of Reported TSS Cases in Over 10 Years

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — State health officials are concerned as they’re seeing the largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported.
The Next Phase Of Wisconsin’s 988 Lifeline Plan

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Implementation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator, Caroline Crehan Neumann, says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis, you can call or...
Prep Girls Clinchers

There is no shortage of very good High School Girls basketball teams in the area and several have locked up or are closing in on regular season conference championships. On Tuesday night, the Notre Dame Tritons routed Manitowoc 91-25 to clinch at least a share of their third straight Fox River Classic Conference title. Freshman Kaia Waldrop led five players in double figures with 18 points as the Lady Tritons won their 20th straight game since an opening night loss to Pewaukee. Notre Dame improved to 15-0 in the FRCC as the top ranked team in the state in Division 2 will set it’s sights on a third straight WIAA State Championship under Head Coach Sarah Rhode.
Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
