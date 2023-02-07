There is no shortage of very good High School Girls basketball teams in the area and several have locked up or are closing in on regular season conference championships. On Tuesday night, the Notre Dame Tritons routed Manitowoc 91-25 to clinch at least a share of their third straight Fox River Classic Conference title. Freshman Kaia Waldrop led five players in double figures with 18 points as the Lady Tritons won their 20th straight game since an opening night loss to Pewaukee. Notre Dame improved to 15-0 in the FRCC as the top ranked team in the state in Division 2 will set it’s sights on a third straight WIAA State Championship under Head Coach Sarah Rhode.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO