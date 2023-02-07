ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder

LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy