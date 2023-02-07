ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through The post 74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens.  Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Convicted of Trying to Kill Look-Alike With Poison Cheesecake

A New York City woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing from her in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

