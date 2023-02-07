Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?
Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
‘It’s like a public dump.’ How the remains of formerly enslaved people came to rest beneath a Staten Island strip mall
Ruth Ann Hills, left, and her brother David Thomas. Benjamin Prine's descendants didn’t know about their family ties – or their connection to his enslaver. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman
Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through The post 74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘You’re never going to find her’: Mom vanishes after meeting Bronx man online
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (PIX11) — When Lynn Kim left her Michigan home on New Year’s Eve 2022, her ex-husband and his sister tried to talk some sense into her. “Don’t go to New York and meet some guy you never met,” Nicholas Anderson recalled his sister saying. “They’re going to find you dead somewhere.” Within a week, […]
Mayor Adams blames rat infestation at his Brooklyn home on neighbor
Eric Adams' war on rats dates back to his tenure as Brooklyn borough president. "The entire block is infested," Adams said during the hearing on summonses for a “rat runway” at his Bed-Stuy home. [ more › ]
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens. Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
NYC African American Day Parade founder dies at 86
The African American Day Parade in Harlem in 2018. Abraham “Abe” L. Snyder helped the first parade step off in 1969. It was a boost to the African American community during a turbulent time. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NYC Woman Convicted of Trying to Kill Look-Alike With Poison Cheesecake
A New York City woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing from her in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova,...
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing This
Recently, migrants refused to sleep in the city-provided shelter. Some decided to live on the street instead. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wanted to prove to them there was nothing wrong with the shelter.
Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges
Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
Comments / 0