Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Western Front
'Love the Environment' art sale coming to WWU
It’s that time of year. Life gets in the way, time runs out and you’re forced to make a last-minute stop at the convenience store to pick up cheap chocolates and mass-produced cards for the special people in your life. This Valentine’s Day, Western Washington University’s environmental and...
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale refinery’s large glowing flare raises concerns
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery at 3901 Unick Road was producing a noticeably large flare visible for several miles away this evening, Monday, February 6th. Readers from Anacortes to Lynden reported seeing a large bright flickering red glow against the cloud cover in the western sky.
What to know about Bellingham’s Bed Bath and Beyond store closure
The national chain announced 236 nationwide closures, and five in Washington.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
Western Front
WWU men’s rowing team setting sights on spring races
The Western Washington University men’s rowing club is working toward its mid-season spring races, following a successful 2022 season that saw multiple national championship medals. According to head coach and Western alumni Nick Jensen, expectations for this year’s athletes are high. “This is my first year as the...
Western Front
Black love, support and liberation in the Black Student Coalition space
Artist Katana Sol is the visionary behind many stunning art pieces around Western Washington University’s campus. Her newest mural, “Eban,” was unveiled on Feb.1 in the Black Student Coalition space located in the Viking Union 504. The name for Sol’s mural is inspired by West African designs...
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
arlnow.com
Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review
Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
tourcounsel.com
Cascade Mall | Shopping mall in Burlington, Washington
Cascade Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington, United States. Opened in November 1989, the mall's anchor stores are AMC Theatres and TJ Maxx. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once 2 Macy's stores, Sears, and JCPenney. Macerich owned the property before selling it to Merlone Geier Partners in January 2017.
everettpost.com
A Small River with a Huge Impact; Stillaguamish Restoration and Recovery
A relatively small river with a huge impact, the Stillaguamish is at the leading edge of salmon declines and habitat conservation concerns in Washington State and across the West Coast. The Endangered Species Act-listed wild Chinook and steelhead runs, a century of habitat loss and degradation, developing communities and changing landscapes all combine in an imperiled ecosystem that is a top priority for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Native American tribes, local governments, agriculture, anglers, conservationists, and many other stakeholders.
whatcom-news.com
Fire draws large firefighter response to Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Blaine Middle School on H Street in Blaine about 5:33pm due to a report of a fire alarm. Initial witness reports from the scene were that a fire was visible inside the building. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire (NWFR) Chief...
Valentine’s Day snow? Whatcom forecast has a cold, cold heart
Forecast is a reminder for Whatcom County that winter’s only halfway over.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
thenorthernlight.com
Rule introduces bill to amend vehicle pursuit law
State representative Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) cosponsored a bill in Washington state legislature last month that would pull back current pursuit restrictions on law enforcement and allow agencies to write their own pursuit policy. In 2021, the state legislature passed a bill that restricted law enforcement’s ability to pursue a vehicle...
q13fox.com
Driver injured in dump truck, SUV rollover crash in Granite Falls
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a dump truck rollover crash in Granite Falls that left a driver with serious injuries. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday near 84th St SE and 163rd Ave NE. According to authorities, a dump truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV. The...
Which Bellingham grocery stores had the most affordable prices this month? We checked
We checked the prices for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
KGMI
Two men arrested for pistol whipping victim in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two men were arrested after allegedly pistol whipping a man outside of a Bellingham convenience store. BPD Lt. Claudia Murphy said that officers arrived at the 7-11 on Northwest Avenue Saturday night, February 4th, and found the victim with several facial and head injuries. The victim...
Fire at Whatcom County middle school disrupts food service
Smoke, fire and water damage was confined to a part of the building that has a separate ventilation system.
Comments / 0