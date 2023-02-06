Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Preston beats both district rivals in competitive duals
It was the perfect tune-up for Preston's boys wrestling program heading into next Wednesday's 4A Fifth District Championships. Not only did the Indians find themselves in three very competitive duals, they outpointed both of their district rivals, despite giving up more forfeit points both times out.
Herald-Journal
Prep hoops: Preston boys prevail; WS girls fall in district tourney title game
It wasn't easy, but the Indians will certainly take the end result, especially on the road against a district rival. Preston jumped out to an early lead and played well enough offensively in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-59 victory over Century in a 4A Fifth District boys basketball game on Wednesday night. It was the regular season finale for both teams.
Herald-Journal
Prep swimming: Lady Hawks in good shape at 4A meet
It was the start Ridgeline’s girls swimming program needed in its pursuit of a repeat 4A state title. The Lady Riverhawks fared well on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which are being contested at BYU’s Richards Building Pool. The meet will conclude Saturday.
Herald-Journal
PHS grapplers host final home match tonight
Preston wrestlers traveled to the Dick Fleishmen Classic in Pocatello on Feb. 3-4. They host Century and Canyon Ridge tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and travel to Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 9 to finish out the regular season. The senior grapplers and their parents will be honored at approximately 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Bobcats fight back to beat Riverhawks, clinch region title
SMITHFIELD — Trailing Ridgeline by 17 points near the end of the first half Friday night, Sky View’s championship victory party was in serious jeopardy. A Riverhawks’ win would muddy up the path to the Bobcats crown, splitting the season series between the two schools and matching Sky View’s 6-1 region record with two games remaining.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Wolves earn first win in region play
Just like last month, the Wolves were undaunted after facing double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to the Mustangs, only this time the final result was more gratifying for the boys in green and white. Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a hard-fought 56-55 victory over...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Riverhawks capture at least share of region title
MILLVILLE — It’s not completely finished, but the Riverhawks did wrap up at least a share of the Region 11 girls basketball title. The only team that can catch Ridgeline suffered its second loss to the undefeated Riverhawks Thursday night. Sky View led early in the game and was tied at the midway point of the opening quarter, but then Ridgeline took control.
Herald-Journal
Godfrey, Irene (Wynn)
Godfrey Irene Wynn Godfrey 98 Preston, Idaho passed away February 2, 2023. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 W. Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Good start for Mustangs, Riverhawks at divisionals
So far, so good for Mountain Crest’s boys wrestling program in its pursuit of another divisional championship. The Mustangs showcased their star power and depth on Day 1 of the 4A Division A Tournament, which is being contested at Dixie High School. The two-day tournament will wrap up Saturday.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies expecting tough road game against Spartans
In the first meeting between the Aggies and Spartans, it was a roller coaster ride for both men’s basketball teams. Both are hoping for less excitement in the second meeting Saturday at the Event Center on the campus of San Jose State. The Mountain West Conference game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies come up short against No. 25 Aztecs
It came down to the final two-tenths of a second late Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. No. 25 San Diego State was able to deflect an inbound pass by Utah State and escaped with a 63-61 victory.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: After dismal first half, the Aggies had a chance
While Aggie guard Steven Ashworth tried to take the blame for Utah State losing to No. 25 San Diego State late Wednesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, plenty of plays can be scrutinized in what ended up being a two-point game. After leading by 16 points at halftime,...
Herald-Journal
Petersen, Maxine Jorgensen
Petersen Maxine Jorgensen Petersen 76 Providence passed away February 6, 2023. An obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Comments / 0