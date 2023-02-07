Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
chatsports.com
Recap: Avalanche lose Stanley Cup rematch in a stinker in Tampa
The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning played for the first time since the Avs won the Stanley Cup in Tampa Bay, and for a while, it looked like we would get the close game this ESPN prime-time matchup implied. Instead, the Avs let it all slip away in a frustrating second period which featured a moment that encapsulates the team’s frustrations this season.
chatsports.com
Thomas Bordeleau’s AHL All-Star debut was also a homecoming
The San Jose Barracuda have never played at Place Bell in Laval. The AHL schedule and alignment means there are some teams that will simply never meet. Thomas Bordeleau was born in Houston, spent a lot of his childhood in Switzerland, then returning to Quebec before going to the US Development Program and eventually the University of Michigan.
chatsports.com
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects
Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
chatsports.com
Canucks 6, Islanders 5: “Unacceptable” to lose that game at all, let alone in that fashion
Tonight was a big game in multiple ways. The biggest storyline was the fact that the New York Islanders were hosting the Vancouver Canucks just a week and a half removed from executing a blockbuster trade that brought Bo Horvat to Long Island and sent Anthony Beauvillier out west. But...
chatsports.com
Will Cuylle Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack
The New York Rangers have cut their active roster to 22 by assigning Will Cuylle to the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Rangers’ prospect averaged 6:58 a game during his 4-game stint, was a minus two, and picked up 10 PIMs. He returns to the Wolf Pack at a time in which the Blueshirts are attempting to bank as much cap space as they can ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and it was clear that the 4th line as constructed wasn’t working. Cuylle isn’t the main reason why that’s the case, but he was simply the easiest to assign.
chatsports.com
Bruins recall Jakub Lauko from Providence
The Bruins are back on the ice this afternoon, and are making roster moves to get ready for a return to action as well. The team announced this afternoon that forward Jakub Lauko has been recalled from Providence. Lauko has appeared in 8 games for the Bruins this season. The...
chatsports.com
Bulls vs. Nets game preview and thread: total disaster of a franchise set to face Brooklyn
It would be even worse if it wasn’t so predictable. The Bulls are not a serious franchise with real expectations. They literally do nothing, and then give a press conference that is effectively a giant “fuck off, and don’t bother me” message to the fanbase. From the non-quotes to the body language, Karnisovas just gave off total loser energy and inspired as much confidence in the fanbase as his team has this season.
Comments / 0