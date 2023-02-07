Censorship in China: Disney+ drops Simpsons episode that mentions Chinese 'forced labor'

A n episode of The Simpsons that has a line about forced labor camps in China has been dropped from the Disney+ streaming platform in Hong Kong.

The episode, “One Angry Lisa,” includes a scene in which Marge Simpson takes a virtual bike ride with an instructor who stands in front of a computerized background of the Great Wall of China.

“Behold the wonders of China," the instructor says in the episode that originally aired in October. "Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones, and romance.”

The episode debuted during the hit show's 34th season.

China has long rejected accusations of forced labor against its Uyghur Muslim minority. The country also denies using mass internment camps to control the minority group in the Xinjiang region.

Many Western countries have condemned China for its alleged violations, and a study by the United Nations confirmed human rights violations occurred in the country. The study claimed more crimes against humanity were possible.

Monday's report of the streaming platform in China possibly censoring itself marks the second time the platform reportedly dropped one of its episodes.

The first incident like this happened in 2021 and saw the platform drop an episode that referenced the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, wherein hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing were killed.

The government in Hong Kong claimed Monday that a film censorship system introduced in 2021, which forbids films from endangering national security, “does not apply to streaming services," according to the Financial Times.