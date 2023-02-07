Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Roger & JP Stay With CMG
Roger Luce and “JP” Parise have signed a new contract that keeps the Roger & JP Show on mornings at WBAB Nassau-Suffolk, NY and on middays at 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, FL. The four-year contract is with Cox Media Group. “Roger & JP simply dominate Long Island...
Radio Ink
Edison Announces Date of 2023 Infinite Dial
Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd. Edison Research announced Wednesday that The Infinite Dial 2023 is being supported by Amazon Music, Wondery and ART19. “The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than...
Radio Ink
Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast
On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face. “Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card...
Radio Ink
Spanish Christian Radio In South Florida
Hope Media Group has expanded its Spanish Christian Radio presence to South Florida. Vida Unida/WLFE-90.9FM, has debuted a new morning-drive program Myrka en la Mañana hosted by Myrka Dellanos. “We are excited to increase the reach of Vida Unida and deliver Spanish language programming in South Florida that celebrates...
Radio Ink
A NYC Music To Light Party
The “World’s Most Famous Building” is the backdrop for an iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Z100 and 103.5 KTU are contesting a ticket giveaway for the special lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building with P!NK to mark the release of her new album. iHeart on-air personality Elvis...
Radio Ink
BMG Nashville Exec Talks With Buzz
The latest podcast from Radio Guru Buzz Knight features Jon Loba, BMG Nashville President. The program is the latest in Knights Takin A Walk-Music History On Foot series. The conversation includes Loba talking about BMG and the “Artist First” philosophy, how BMG is a home for artists who want to paint outside the lines, and about intuition and listening to “that inner voice.”
Radio Ink
WDYZ Orlando Adds ESPN, Drops Florida Man Format
JVC Broadcasting’s WDYZ-AM 660 in Orlando is the latest to add ESPN Radio. Branded ESPN 660-Orlando Sports Radio; the station will carry the full 24/7 ESPN package. “ESPN Radio offers the access to play-by-play, nationally known talent, and athletes that cannot be replicated,” said Stevie DeMann, JVC Florida Director of Programming. “ESPN 660 Orlando will air events like the Daytona 500 and the College Football Playoffs, giving radio listeners long-awaited access to these ‘must listen to’ sports, that previously were not available in Central Florida.”
Radio Ink
KERA Podcast Promotion
Texas NPR member station KERA is offering a Family Sounds podcast during its membership campaign. The station is partnering with Krantz Media Group for the drawing during the February 11th-12th membership drive. Family Sounds experience is a professional audible biographical family story designed to create a keepsake in honor of...
Radio Ink
Legends Adds Traffic Reporter Legend
Paul Cavenaugh will be joining WLML-FM, North Palm Beach, Florida for morning-drive and afternoon-drive traffic reports. For nearly 25 years he was Palm Beach County’s first airborne traffic reporter. He retired in 2017. “I am delighted to be joining such remarkable talents as Angela Manfredi and Steve Ketelaar in...
Radio Ink
Guaranty Promotes Moscona
Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson. “Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”
