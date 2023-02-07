JVC Broadcasting’s WDYZ-AM 660 in Orlando is the latest to add ESPN Radio. Branded ESPN 660-Orlando Sports Radio; the station will carry the full 24/7 ESPN package. “ESPN Radio offers the access to play-by-play, nationally known talent, and athletes that cannot be replicated,” said Stevie DeMann, JVC Florida Director of Programming. “ESPN 660 Orlando will air events like the Daytona 500 and the College Football Playoffs, giving radio listeners long-awaited access to these ‘must listen to’ sports, that previously were not available in Central Florida.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO