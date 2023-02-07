Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
THE EAGLE REPORT - Lohn FFA Compete at San Angelo Stock Show, Eagles To Wrap Up Basketball Season
Lohn FFA participated in the Agricultural Mechanics Contest at the San Angelo Stock Show. Ashton Corona, Kadin Reeves, Robbie Paradise, Fermin DeLaRosa and Austin Paradise had the opportunity to showcase their talents and hard work at this year's show. The five young men prepared projects which included a wooden show box, platform deer blind, metal lamb and goat stand and a wooden shooting table.
brady-today.com
Virginia Perez, 74
Virginia "Jenny" Lee Perez, born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 26, 1949, went to be with her Lord and Savior, after suffering with metastatic appendix cancer for several years. She died at home, in Brady on February 5, 2023. Jenny, or "Nana" as she was affectionately known, unconditionally, unselfishly loved...
brady-today.com
McCulloch County Represented at Texas Farm Bureau Leadership Conference
Two McCulloch County Farm Bureau members, Jeff and Melissa Kaspar, attended the Texas Farm Bureau Leadership Conference that was held recently at the Austin Southpark Hotel on February 6-7, 2023. On Monday, February 6th, Texas Farm Bureau President, Russell Boening made opening remarks, followed by Trent Ashby talking about Texas...
Comments / 0