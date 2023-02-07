Virginia "Jenny" Lee Perez, born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 26, 1949, went to be with her Lord and Savior, after suffering with metastatic appendix cancer for several years. She died at home, in Brady on February 5, 2023. Jenny, or "Nana" as she was affectionately known, unconditionally, unselfishly loved...

BRADY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO