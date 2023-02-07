Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
T-birds qualify for state
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity soccer team beat Prescott High 4-1 during its senior night Monday. The victory closed the Thunderbirds' regular season record at 10-1-1 overall and 4-1-1 in 4A Grand Canyon region play. "The girls worked really hard," MHS head coach Kelly Burgess...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bike Park to open Wednesday morning in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the Bullhead City Bike Park at Rotary Park February 8, at 7:45 a.m. The Bike Park was built by American Ramp Company, a builder of premiere bike parks and pump tracks nation-wide and a recognized leader in the industry.
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
Lansing Daily
Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff
Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
Police search for missing 20-year-old man last seen in Kingman Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Kingman, Arizona. Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, was last seen leaving a home in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:10 p.m., police stated in a news release. McLeod is described […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Multiple vehicles caught fire near Chloride
CHLORIDE – Personnel from the Golden Valley and Northern Arizona Fire Districts responded to a reported structure fire in the rural community of Chloride on Saturday, Feb. 4. NAFD Chief Bill Hoke said crews were dispatched at 8:38 p.m. before arriving the intersection of Hwy. 93 and W. Chloride Rd. with the fire burning in the distant desert.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chocolate Festival to benefit local church
BULLHEAD CITY – For just $10, attendees to the Anything Chocolate Festival on Feb 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at Community Lutheran Church (CLC), 2275 Ricca Rd., Bullhead City, can get a potato bar, oodles of chocolate goodies and a soft drink – all while contributing to a fund that will get the church connected to city water.
Kingman man accused of abusing girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Kingman man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-month-old child, police said. Anthony Bone, 24, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after the child’s mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last week. The mother told police that she saw her baby had “severe bruising” on her butt […]
