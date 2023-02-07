ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mohave Daily News

T-birds qualify for state

BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity soccer team beat Prescott High 4-1 during its senior night Monday. The victory closed the Thunderbirds' regular season record at 10-1-1 overall and 4-1-1 in 4A Grand Canyon region play. "The girls worked really hard," MHS head coach Kelly Burgess...
PRESCOTT, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bike Park to open Wednesday morning in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the Bullhead City Bike Park at Rotary Park February 8, at 7:45 a.m. The Bike Park was built by American Ramp Company, a builder of premiere bike parks and pump tracks nation-wide and a recognized leader in the industry.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Lansing Daily

Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff

Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Multiple vehicles caught fire near Chloride

CHLORIDE – Personnel from the Golden Valley and Northern Arizona Fire Districts responded to a reported structure fire in the rural community of Chloride on Saturday, Feb. 4. NAFD Chief Bill Hoke said crews were dispatched at 8:38 p.m. before arriving the intersection of Hwy. 93 and W. Chloride Rd. with the fire burning in the distant desert.
CHLORIDE, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Chocolate Festival to benefit local church

BULLHEAD CITY – For just $10, attendees to the Anything Chocolate Festival on Feb 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at Community Lutheran Church (CLC), 2275 Ricca Rd., Bullhead City, can get a potato bar, oodles of chocolate goodies and a soft drink – all while contributing to a fund that will get the church connected to city water.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
8 News Now

Kingman man accused of abusing girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Kingman man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-month-old child, police said. Anthony Bone, 24, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after the child’s mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last week. The mother told police that she saw her baby had “severe bruising” on her butt […]
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy