tourcounsel.com

Eden Prairie Center | Shopping mall in Minnesota

The Eden Prairie Center is a mall located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It has been managed by Jones Lang LaSalle as of 2020. It is anchored by JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Von Maur and Scheels Sporting Goods. The mall was developed in 1976 by Homart Development Company and originally had wood...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
hot967.fm

Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Daily

Metro Transit moving forward with plans for F line rapid transit

Metro Transit is moving forward with plans to upgrade and replace large parts of one of its most popular routes with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Minneapolis to Blaine. The F line will replace parts of Metro Transit’s Route 10, which runs along Central...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Medical Center opens in New Richmond

In 2017 the St. Croix Crossing bridge opened connecting Stillwater, Minnesota, with New Richmond. With that connection came an avalanche of new opportunities. The New Richmond Medical Center broke ground in May 2022 and is the latest in a series of new professions and commercial developments in the city to expand access for residents and surrounding communities, in this case, to health care related services.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips to prevent melting ice from leaking into your home's foundation

By WCCO's Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday's nice weather was an opportunity to take care of all the ice and snow around your home. Mark Settergren, owner of Settergren Hardware in Minneapolis, spent the afternoon chopping away the ice around the store foundation. He says doing this now will help come spring.   "If you know you've had leaks before, now's the time to get out and really try to stop that," Settergren said. "The older houses, the foundations are built 100 years ago, so we've piled all that snow up though, that's our worst thing. So if you can get that snow out into the yard, away from the house, clean up the downspout areas as best you can, that's gonna help them a lot."  Creating a dry foundation for what will come. And with 55 inches of snow so far this season, there is plenty to take care of. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Faribault

I believe you are finding for the best hotel finalized list in the Faribault city? In this page, I’ll share some best hotel , that are physically situated in the Faribault. Also, a directional link from your area, and avg user ratings, Hotline, area, Web Page data, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official page, all data has been collected.
FARIBAULT, MN

