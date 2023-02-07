Read full article on original website
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
tourcounsel.com
Eden Prairie Center | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Eden Prairie Center is a mall located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It has been managed by Jones Lang LaSalle as of 2020. It is anchored by JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Von Maur and Scheels Sporting Goods. The mall was developed in 1976 by Homart Development Company and originally had wood...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
Police investigating after shots fired inside Minneapolis restaurant at lunchtime Thursday
An apparent shooting in the Uptown neighborhood of South Minneapolis on Thursday drew a large police presence to the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots come from inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Minnesota
If you are looking for the hotel sortlist in the Minnesota locality area, you have gotten the proper area. In this post, I’ll share a few ideal hotel , that are basically situated in the Minnesota. Also, a direction link from your area, and Website Home details, avg online...
hot967.fm
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
mnrepublic.com
More Anti-Semitism in Minnesota – Resolution to Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs for Remarks
Over the course of the past few years, the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus has been noted across multiple sources for their anti-Semitic views. With her being located right in Minneapolis, it serves as no surprise that Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019, spoke out with her own words against Jewish people. Due to her comments and remarks, a resolution was made on Thursday, February 5, 2023, to remove her from serving on the foreign affairs committee.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
