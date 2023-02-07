Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
hockomocksports.com
Friday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 02/10/23
Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro @ Tri-County, 6:30 (@ Pirelli)
Tolman wears warmup shirts in support of Shea after incident involving racial slurs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Tolman boys basketball team showed a display of unity Thursday night in the team’s game against Tiverton. Tolman players and coaches wore warmup shirts that said, “one city,” on the front and, “Pawtucket,” on the back. This, as a sign of support for fellow Pawtucket school, Shea, after Raiders players […]
hockomocksports.com
Farrell, Milford Hang On For Win At North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Milford’s CJ Farrell might only be a freshman, but 18 games into his very young career, he’s starting to play like a seasoned veteran. Farrell dropped a career-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven steals, and four assists to lead the Scarlet Hawks to a 63-56 win on the road over North Attleboro.
nrinow.news
Parents, coaches petition RIIL for rule change while N.S. athletes spend a season off the ice
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Efforts are underway to change the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s rules governing participation in co-op teams, following a winter season that some say lacked fair opportunity for some of North Smithfield’s young female athletes. A petition started by one town parent in favor of...
hockomocksports.com
North Attleboro Rallies in Fourth to Beat Milford
MILFORD, Mass. – Milford finally connected on some shots, making as many field goals in the final minute of the third quarter as the Hawks knocked down in the entire first half. The 14-1 run completed a comeback from 13 points down and gave the hosts a five-point cushion in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of Tuesday night’s game.
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
RI National Guard soldier killed in crash remembered for humility, tireless work ethic
Rhode Island National Guard Command Sergeant Major Richard Winkelman was on his way to Joint Force Headquarters Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed on Route 102.
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job
New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
This Westport Restaurant Once Served Up a Strange Combination
As we continue our quest to find some of the most unique menu items on the SouthCoast, one beloved Westport restaurant of old had a dish you’ll likely never see replicated anywhere else. For over half a century, Fred and Ann’s restaurant occupied the red wooden building at 977...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG
Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
Comments / 0