Attleboro, MA

hockomocksports.com

North Attleboro Rallies in Fourth to Beat Milford

MILFORD, Mass. – Milford finally connected on some shots, making as many field goals in the final minute of the third quarter as the Hawks knocked down in the entire first half. The 14-1 run completed a comeback from 13 points down and gave the hosts a five-point cushion in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of Tuesday night’s game.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
hockomocksports.com

Farrell, Milford Hang On For Win At North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Milford’s CJ Farrell might only be a freshman, but 18 games into his very young career, he’s starting to play like a seasoned veteran. Farrell dropped a career-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven steals, and four assists to lead the Scarlet Hawks to a 63-56 win on the road over North Attleboro.
MILFORD, MA

