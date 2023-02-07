This Saturday, the Seton Hall Pirates will travel down the turnpike to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Villanova Wildcats. This ride seems short but has been long for the Pirates, who have a 1-16 record on the road against the Wildcats. At this point in the season Villanova is used to being in contention for a Big East championship and a top seed in the NCAA tournament. This time it is Seton Hall playing with the opportunity to earn an at large bid for the NCAA tournament and not Villanova.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO