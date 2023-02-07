ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK aid becoming less focused on world’s poorest – development experts

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPboW_0kevO5hU00

UK aid is becoming less targeted at the world’s poorest people, development experts have said.

Data for 2021 shows that the trend of moving money away from the least developed nations has accelerated, according to researchers at the Centre for Global Development (CGD).

The Government slashed the foreign aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of UK national income in 2021, as well as letting departments other than the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) use the pot.

Aid makes a bigger difference to peoples’ lives when their incomes are lower

Ian Mitchell, CGD senior policy fellow

The remaining aid budget has not been directed at those most in need. Instead, the average income of a recipient of UK aid has risen, according to the experts’ analysis.

Today, the typical recipient’s income is in line with the average income of the poorest 50% of the world’s people.

A decade ago, the typical recipient’s income came in at around the average for the poorest 30%.

The 2021 statistics also showed that the most drastic cuts to the UK’s bilateral aid hit the least developed and low-income countries, the researchers said.

Funding directed at these 47 nations plummeted by 40%, compared to a 17% drop for upper and middle income countries.

The trend is also being driven by recent governments enabling the Home Office and other departments, which are far less “pro-poor” than the FCDO, to spend more of the aid budget.

Previous analysis showed that spending by the Home Office on hosting refugees in the UK has soared, while bilateral aid to poor nations took a hit.

The FCDO’s share of the budget is not only declining, but the department itself is becoming less poverty-focused, according to the new research.

Ian Mitchell , a senior policy fellow at CGD, said: “Aid makes a bigger difference to peoples’ lives when their incomes are lower.

“But our analysis shows that, based on the latest official data for 2021 — the year in which the government made steep cuts — the trend of moving resources away from world’s poorest countries actually accelerated.

“The Government chose to protect spending on other areas, and failed to protect the world’s poorest countries.”

Mr Mitchell and report co-author Sam Hughes called on development minister Andrew Mitchell to reverse this trend and refocus UK aid on the poorest 40% in the global income distribution.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK remains one of the largest global aid donors, spending more than £11 billion in aid in 2021, with least developed and other low-income countries accounting for over 50% of the UK’s bilateral country-specific ODA (official development assistance) spend in that same year.

“We remain committed to spending 0.7% of gross national income on ODA once the fiscal situation allows.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK pays £2.3bn to EU to settle Chinese import fraud dispute

The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
The Independent

Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?

The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight. Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened. Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre. The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told

A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70,  gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
The Independent

Xi Jinping says China’s ‘miraculous’ development shows ‘modernisation does not equal Westernisation’

China’s rapid economic development busted the myth “modernization equals Westernisation”, Xi Jinping said in his first policy speech since securing an unprecedented third term as president.China “achieved a historic breakthrough” and took a “historic leap” to become the world’s second largest economy with the help of Chinese-style modernisation, Mr Xi said on Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.“Chinese-style modernisation breaks the myth of ‘modernization equals Westernisation,’” he said at the meeting.“Chinese-style modernization has set a good example for developing countries to move towards modernisation independently and provided them with a new choice,” he added. It was his first...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home

A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Earthquake in UK as residents report houses shaking and loud rumbling

Residents across Essex have reported being awoken by “shaking” and “loud rumbling” after an earthquake struck at 5.05am on Thursday.The British Geological Society (BGS) confirmed that the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred in Bicknacre, southeast of Chelsmford, at a depth of around 9km. Tremors were reported by communities across Runwell, South Woodham Ferrers and Bicknacre.One resident told the BGS that the event “was like an underground train going under our bungalow”, with others describing that it “felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over”.Four miles south of the epicentre, Darren Draper felt the earthquake in South Woodham Ferrers....
dallasexpress.com

North Korea Plans to Meet About Agriculture

Members of North Korea’s ruling political party have reportedly scheduled a major political conference designed to improve the agricultural sector of the country, which they are now calling an “urgent task.”. The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of North Korea reported the Workers’ Party’s Politburo met on...
The Associated Press

Australian, New Zealand leaders’ talk focuses on China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers met Tuesday to talk about China’s importance to their national economies, resolving to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made Australia...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy