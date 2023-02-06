ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Some Snow Possible, Chilly Friday Temps Expected

Friday is off to a great start! We've got some light snow, but temps are above freezing where it's falling and it is melting on contact. We will drop below 32 degrees this morning, but winds are helping to dry them out as the colder air arrives. We will update you on any icy conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy