Healthcare IT News
Merchandising healthcare access: adopting e-commerce techniques
As the consumerization of healthcare continues to take shape, the next frontier of healthcare access may well be merchandising healthcare inventory, contended Derek Streat, cofounder and CEO of DexCare, a digital transformation platform vendor. By combining healthcare and e-commerce technologies and strategies, healthcare provider organizations can dramatically improve the digital...
Healthcare IT News
Singapore General Hospital shifts to gamified VR nurse training
The Singapore General Hospital has started training its nurses in IV cannulation using VR technology. A team of SGH nurses, together with Serious Games Asia and sensor solutions developer Microtube Technologies, developed an immersive gamified training module called IV NIMBLE (Nursing Innovation in Mobility-based Learning) to enhance nurses' training. The...
Healthcare IT News
Florida ACO achieves value-based care goals with real-time patient data platform
Achieving value-based care goals remains a difficult challenge for many providers who also are trying hard to provide equitable care. Pathways Health Partners, an accountable care organization that works with more than 280 providers across multiple clinical specialties, works with organizations to address these issues. THE PROBLEM. "Ensuring access to...
Healthcare IT News
Memorial Healthcare System grows its telehealth offering to 61 programs
Before the widespread adoption of telemedicine technology, there were several problems that hindered the delivery of healthcare services for most healthcare organizations. One of the main problems was access to healthcare, particularly with working families and those with chronic conditions. Many people lacked convenient access to medical care and providers, making it difficult for them to receive the care they needed.
Healthcare IT News
Medical device safety: Cutting through the noise
Connected-device intelligence is critical on high-volume hospital networks. Jeffrey Vinson, CISO of Harris Health System, and Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr, explain the value of situational awareness for IoMT security.
Healthcare IT News
Epic remains Best in KLAS for overall software suite for 13th year
In addition to winning overall, Epic was named top Overall Physician Practice Vendor based on provider feedback in this year's Best in KLAS awards. The health IT giant also earned plaudits in 13 other categories, the research firm announced Wednesday. Of note, Impact Advisors and Nordic are tied as co-winners...
Healthcare IT News
Top 3 healthcare M&A trends for 2023
In recent years there has been a trend of increasing merger and acquisition activity in the healthcare industry. This trend will continue in 2023, with affiliations across state lines and standalone facilities joining larger established players. The healthcare industry is in a state of constant change and evolution. Knowing the...
Healthcare IT News
Hands-on cardiac education pays dividends for patients and others, says Abiomed
At a Heart Recovery Advocate Day held on February 3 at Abiomed's Danvers, Massachusetts, headquarters, patients shared their stories of heart recovery, toured the facility, participated in lab demonstrations and had the opportunity to meet the operators who made their left ventricular assist devices, right ventricular assist devices and lung-assist devices.
