What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Joeval’s Formalwear to close, will have ‘retirement sale’
Joeval's Bridal across the street will remain open.
wxxinews.org
Change in plans for Minister Franklin Florence's memorial service; Sharpton unable to attend
There’s been a change in plans for the upcoming memorial service for Minister Franklin Florence, who died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who had been expected to speak at a Friday night service at the Central Church of Christ, 101 S. Plymouth Ave., will not be able to come to Rochester because of scheduling problems.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
WHEC TV-10
Superintendents address ‘racially-charged’ incident at Fairport-Victor basketball game
VICTOR, N.Y. – A group of Victor Senior High Students made racist noises when a Black Fairport student was shooting foul shots. In a joint statement from the heads of both school districts, the superintendents say this happened during a varsity game Wednesday night. “After school officials from both...
totallybuffalo.com
Community Rallies Around Officer Troy Blackchief by Donating $17 for 17 Years of Service in Memory of Daughter he Lost
Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief was seriously injured when he was hit by car during a chase. Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the force, serves on the SWAT team and patrol division. He is 45-years-old. As of Tuesday afternoon, police said Blackchief remains in critical but...
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
websterontheweb.com
The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival
I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
Ride One Of The World’s Oldest Rollercoaster Right Here In New York
There is no better time to think ahead to spring and summer than when it is really cold out. So if you are looking to plan a family trip this spring or summer you will need to put this one stop on your bucket list. That one stop is Sea...
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
Starpoint wrestling season canceled over ‘serious allegations of inappropriate conduct’
The superintendent disclosed the decision Tuesday in a message to parents obtained by News 4
wxxinews.org
Town of Penfield supervisor resigns
Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said she is stepping down to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti said she made the decision a few weeks ago, realizing she didn’t have the time she needed to be supervisor while also taking care of her family. Deputy Supervisor...
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
wxxinews.org
Three with Eastman School of Music ties win Grammys
This year’s Grammy winners with Eastman School of Music connections came down to the usual suspects: Renée Fleming, Kevin Puts and Bob Ludwig. Sunday’s ceremony was notable for Beyoncé breaking the record for most Grammy wins with her 32nd statue. She won four awards Sunday, including for “Renaissance” in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
