Rochester, NY

Ina Eats In

Rochester’s Gate House Restaurant

The Gate House in Rochester, New York is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of delicious meals for all types of diners. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rochester and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The Gate House menu offers a large selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
HENRIETTA, NY
websterontheweb.com

The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival

I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
WEBSTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Town of Penfield supervisor resigns

Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said she is stepping down to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti said she made the decision a few weeks ago, realizing she didn’t have the time she needed to be supervisor while also taking care of her family. Deputy Supervisor...
PENFIELD, NY
wxxinews.org

Three with Eastman School of Music ties win Grammys

This year’s Grammy winners with Eastman School of Music connections came down to the usual suspects: Renée Fleming, Kevin Puts and Bob Ludwig. Sunday’s ceremony was notable for Beyoncé breaking the record for most Grammy wins with her 32nd statue. She won four awards Sunday, including for “Renaissance” in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
ROCHESTER, NY

