Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Brandon Miller, Alabama basketball hope to ruin Auburn’s weekend

Happy Friday, everyone. The Gym Tide will compete in the Metroplex Challenge over in Fort Worth tomorrow, facing off against top-ranked Oklahoma plus Arkansas and Stanford. Unfortunately the event will not be streamed anywhere, which seems odd. The women’s basketball team keeps rolling along. They’ve become quite the road warriors....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

No. 3 Crimson Tide Destroys Florida Gators, 97-69

The third ranked Alabama Crimson Tide came out firing on all cylinders in a home game versus Florida on Wednesday night and trounced the Gators, 97-69. Bama improved to 21-3 overall and 11-0 in league play. Florida fell to 13-11 and 6-5 in the SEC. The Tide led 52-23 at the half time break. Bama has still not allowed over 69 points to any team in SEC play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Roll ‘Bama Roll Bracketology: Tide takes commanding three-game SEC lead, and eyes the No. 1 overall seed

Even in down years — like this one — the grind of SEC play is starting to gnaw away many contenders like an old hound worrying a hambone. This year may be closer to the “old SEC” than we’ve seen in the past half-decade. The conference is not as skilled as it has been the past few seasons, and with the combination of key injuries, there aren’t a whole lot of skilled players that leap out at you. And even some of those non-Bama guys that do most stand-out (Castleton, Oscar, Nkamhoua), they are post players. That has resulted in a lot of teams reverting to a grinding, deliberative approach that defined the SEC seemingly forever.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

#3 Alabama vs Florida Game Thread

As we approach the one-month mark until Selection Sunday, things are really starting to heat up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the guys begin arguably the toughest three-game stretch of the season tonight against the Florida Gators. Florida is uniquely built to give the Tide fits, so it will take Alabama’s best efforts if they want to remain undefeated in conference play before they hit the road for back-to-back trips to the desolate lands of Auburn and Knoxville. A loss tonight would really open things up for the other contenders in the conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

We’ll start with hoops and some quotes from Nate Oats:. It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bama Basketball Breakdown: Florida

After a week of taking care of business and watching some of its main competition take losses, the 3rd-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC; Kenpom: 5; T-Rank: 4; NET: 3) heads into the second week of February looking to inch closer to its second regular season SEC Championship in three years. But before Nate Oats’ group can start thinking about getting the scissors out to cut down some nets, the Tide will have to navigate arguably its toughest three-game stretch of the season in the coming week, which begins tonight in Tuscaloosa against the bubbly Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC; Kenpom: 38; T-Rank: 44; NET: 42).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL

