Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
chatsports.com
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs could learn from Super Bowl 55 mistakes
Why: Andy Reid and Co. learn their lesson from Kansas City’s Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay and scheme up a creative quick game to beat Philadelphia’s prolific pass rush. Bold prediction: Isiah Pacheco has more touches than Kansas City’s wide receivers combined, the most by a rookie in a Super Bowl since Colts RB Joseph Addai in Super Bowl XLI (29).
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Darrelle Revis inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
When talking about the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game, the Pittsburgh Panthers will have some representation. Darrelle Revis was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 during the NFL Honors. Pitt's 10th All-Time Canton Call u2728@Revis24 u27a1ufe0f @ProFootballHOF. Congrats, Darrelle! @NYJets. Revis Island...
chatsports.com
Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, gets her own Super Bowl sponsorship
One of the fan-favorite storylines coming out of Super Bowl LVII is Jason and Travis Kelce being the first brothers to compete against each other in the big game. And while that will be some of the focus down on the field, up in the stands, Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, will be trying her best not to go into labor. Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and is actually bringing her doctor to the game just in case.
chatsports.com
Bird Droppings: Sean Payton talks Arizona Cardinals, Andy Reid never got on the plane, Super Bowl LVII pictures and more
Happy Friday one and all, we have made it. The Arizona Cardinals will watch as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off on their home field in Super Bowl LVII. We have all the news and notes on the Cardinals from around the web. Enjoy. Images of the...
chatsports.com
Bears’ top front office brass came from Super Bowl teams
PHOENIX — Say this for the Bears: when they revamped their front office a year ago, they took from the best. Ryan Poles had been employed by the Chiefs for 12 years — starting as a scouting assistant and working his way up —when the Bears named him their general manager. Poles quickly made his first hire: Ian Cunningham, who had spent the previous five years with the Eagles. Poles even created a new title to help lure him away: assistant general manager.
chatsports.com
Eagles snubbed at NFL Honors
Philadelphia Eagles, Shane Steichen, AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, Jalen Hurts, Pro Bowl, NFL Honors, DeMeco Ryans, Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings. With just a few days left before the Eagles and Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, and with that the last...
chatsports.com
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Ahmad Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Ryan Mathews, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Aidan Hutchinson may have won the fan-voted Pepsi Rookie of the Year award on Thursday morning, but he didn’t walk away with the hardware at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event. The Associated Press, instead, chose New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
chatsports.com
Halas Intrigue, Episode 273: Was Devin Hester snubbed?
From Phoenix, Patrick Finley is joined by a special guest — his twin brother Ryan Finley! (Seriously!) — to talk about Bears returner Devin Hester missing out on the Pro Football Hall of Fame. New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on...
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
On Thursday night, this year’s NFL Honors ceremony took place, and while there were no seasonal awards given to Dallas Cowboys players, it was a big night for America’s Team. DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the...
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl
The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
