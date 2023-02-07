ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of meetings on excellent Thursday of action!

Sky Sports Racing is very much the place to be on Wednesday with three meetings including some quality action from Ffos Las with the Dan Skelton team in action. 2.33 Ffos Las - Heltenham attempts double for Skelton team. Dan Skelton's Heltenham got a deserved victory at Newcastle last time...
SkySports

Baracouda: Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner and four-time Long Walk hero dies aged 28

Baracouda, the four-time Long Walk Hurdle winner and dual Stayers' Hurdle hero, has died at the age of 28. Handled superbly well by Francois Doumen and ridden for the majority of his career by the trainer's son, Thierry, Baracouda was seen more in Britain than France after his initial foray in 2000.
SkySports

Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams

The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
SkySports

David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League

David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
SkySports

Huddersfield sack Mark Fotheringham after 21 games and now seeking fourth manager in seven months

Huddersfield have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just 21 games in charge of the club, leaving them searching for a fourth manager in seven months. Fotheringham lost his job on the back of a five-game winless run in the Championship, with his final game a 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday - in which the Terriers were only denied victory by Josh Bowler's last-minute equaliser.
SkySports

Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?

The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
SkySports

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Andreas Pereira strikes as Cottagers march into fifth round while Marco Silva serves touchline ban

Marco Silva watched Fulham secure an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Leeds from the comfort of the stands as Sunderland's hopes of a 1973 reunion went up in smoke. Harry Wilson's early strike and second-half goals from substitute Andreas Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa earned the Londoners a 3-2 fourth-round replay victory at the Stadium of Light, when their boss was forced to take a seat among a crowd of 29,651 as he served a touchline ban.

