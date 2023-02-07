Read full article on original website
SkySports
Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live
The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of meetings on excellent Thursday of action!
Sky Sports Racing is very much the place to be on Wednesday with three meetings including some quality action from Ffos Las with the Dan Skelton team in action. 2.33 Ffos Las - Heltenham attempts double for Skelton team. Dan Skelton's Heltenham got a deserved victory at Newcastle last time...
SkySports
Baracouda: Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner and four-time Long Walk hero dies aged 28
Baracouda, the four-time Long Walk Hurdle winner and dual Stayers' Hurdle hero, has died at the age of 28. Handled superbly well by Francois Doumen and ridden for the majority of his career by the trainer's son, Thierry, Baracouda was seen more in Britain than France after his initial foray in 2000.
SkySports
Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams
The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
SkySports
David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
SkySports
Women's Premier League: Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt get highest reserve price in auction
Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, and Nat and Katherine Sciver-Brunt will enter the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction at the highest reserve price. The England internationals are among 24 players listed in the top bracket of £50,000. Australian duo Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors to rebrand as Sixways Rugby and withdraw bid to enter Championship next season
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) issued Wasps and Worcester Warriors a "final deadline" to meet conditions that would allow them to compete in the Championship next season, which was initially set for December 12 before being pushed back to February 14. Worcester's new owners had yet to be approved by...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff
Price, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, celebrated wins over Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall to cap off a fairy-tale return on home soil. The 2021 world champion - sporting his national colours - avenged his Night One defeat to 'The Asp' to...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Michael Smith has had no time to sleep since his world darts championship success
Newly-crowned world champion Smith, who landed an astonishing nine-darter en route to victory over Michael van Gerwen in an epic final on January 3, has enjoyed an incredible last few months. The St Helens thrower also celebrated winning the Grand Slam of Darts and US Darts Masters as well as...
SkySports
England in New Zealand: Olly Stone takes three wickets as Stuart Broad makes bowling return in Test warm-up
Olly Stone picked up three wickets and the returning Stuart Broad a superb caught and bowled as England's attack warmed-up with the pink ball ahead of next week's day-night first Test against New Zealand. The weather was calm in Hamilton but preparation for the opening Test could be disrupted by...
SkySports
Haas against Andretti joining F1 as Guenther Steiner says 11th team brings 'just risk, no benefit'
Andretti confirmed plans to bring an "all-American team" to F1 after partnering with General Motors and its luxury brand Cadillac in January, with the sport's governing FIA welcoming an entry from 2026. Their arrival, however, also needs approval from F1 themselves as well as the teams. So far, Andretti have...
SkySports
West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four goals as Emma Hayes' side reach fourth straight Continental Cup final
Sam Kerr scored four goals as Women's Super League leaders Chelsea thrashed West Ham 7-0 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to reach the Continental Tyres League Cup final. The Irons had held Arsenal to a goalless draw in their WSL match on Sunday, but were left stunned as Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 22 minutes in Dagenham.
SkySports
PODCAST: Anthony Sims returns to the UK for Zak Chelli fight | Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin is 'calculated risk'
Andy Scott is joined by Gary Logan and Anthony 'the Magician' Sims as he returns to the UK ahead of his Super-Middleweight fight against Zak Chelli on Saturday at Wembley Arena. On the latest edition of the Toe2Toe podcast, Anthony Sims talks about his background, both in and out of...
SkySports
Salford's Brodie Croft: Super League Man of Steel signs contract with Red Devils until 2030
Winner of the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in his debut season, Croft set Super League alight last year as the Red Devils reached the play-off semi-finals by contributing 25 try assists and seven tries to Salford's campaign. The former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos half-back had been...
SkySports
Huddersfield sack Mark Fotheringham after 21 games and now seeking fourth manager in seven months
Huddersfield have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just 21 games in charge of the club, leaving them searching for a fourth manager in seven months. Fotheringham lost his job on the back of a five-game winless run in the Championship, with his final game a 2-2 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday - in which the Terriers were only denied victory by Josh Bowler's last-minute equaliser.
SkySports
Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?
The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
SkySports
Sunderland 2-3 Fulham: Andreas Pereira strikes as Cottagers march into fifth round while Marco Silva serves touchline ban
Marco Silva watched Fulham secure an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Leeds from the comfort of the stands as Sunderland's hopes of a 1973 reunion went up in smoke. Harry Wilson's early strike and second-half goals from substitute Andreas Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa earned the Londoners a 3-2 fourth-round replay victory at the Stadium of Light, when their boss was forced to take a seat among a crowd of 29,651 as he served a touchline ban.
