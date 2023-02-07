ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

With Chinese Balloons Maybe We Need This Base Re-Activated

WIth Chinese surveillance balloons and Russian threats of nuclear annihilation, maybe it's time to look at re-activating an abandoned important early warning radar system just 35 miles south of San Angelo in El Dorado. There are a lot of places around the country where you can see abandoned nuclear missile...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Getting To Know A Real San Angelo Hero–Benjamin Kelly

I never met Benjamin Kelly. I came across his incredible story online. Since reading the first few lines of his story, I've been motivated to learn more. Benjamin Kelly was a remarkable man who broke barriers while playing football at San Angelo College. That's what Angelo State was called back...
SAN ANGELO, TX
