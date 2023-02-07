Read full article on original website
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)
Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Suns, Nets Agree To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, many wondered what the future would hold for Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone was split, with some thinking that Durant would want out and others thinking that Durant would stay. Now, the Phoenix Suns have made a massive blockbuster pre-NBA Trade Deadline trade to acquire Durant from the Nets.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
