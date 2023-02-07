ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Suns, Nets Agree To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, many wondered what the future would hold for Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone was split, with some thinking that Durant would want out and others thinking that Durant would stay. Now, the Phoenix Suns have made a massive blockbuster pre-NBA Trade Deadline trade to acquire Durant from the Nets.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
