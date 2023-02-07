Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.
Japan’s Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is reporting a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda’s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen, or $1.9 billion. Quarterly sales rose 20% as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world compared with a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed overall. Motorcycle sales grew across all major markets, including Japan, North America and the rest of Asia, especially Indonesia, India and Vietnam. Honda is stepping up its push to offer more electric vehicles, as the industry responds to concerns about the environment and climate change.
BP makes record profit in 2022, slows shift from oil
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) reported on Tuesday a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.
Big Oil rakes in record profit haul of nearly $200 billion, fueling calls for higher taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
BP: We’re Making Lots of Money on Oil, so Screw the Climate
BP is raking in a huge amount of cash these days on oil, so it wants you to ignore all those lofty promises it made about the climate just a few years ago. On Tuesday, the company became the latest oil major to post some truly jaw-dropping returns from its fourth financial quarter. Thanks in part to the global energy crisis kicked off by the conflict in Ukraine, oil producers have been rolling in dough for the past year, with companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron have posting record profits. BP is no exception. On Tuesday, the company said its 2022 profits were about $27.7 billion, more than twice the profit it posted in 2021. Not bad!
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
NatWest to stop reserve-based lending for oil, gas projects
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest (NWG.L) said on Thursday it would immediately stop all reserve-based lending for new customers financing oil and gas exploration and extraction, before phasing it out entirely by the end of 2025.
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co. totaled 50.6 billion yen ($386 million), up from 32.7 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales surged 29% to 2.8 trillion yen ($21 billion), as a shortage of computer chips that has slammed the world’s automakers gradually eased, according to Nissan. The crunch was caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns and other restrictions, which hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver vehicles to customers.Some buyers were waiting for...
UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022
LONDON (AP) — The British economy has stagnated in the final three months of last year under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis. It’s squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. Monthly estimates suggest that economic activity slowed at the end of the year, with output shrinking 0.5% in December. Overall, the economy expanded 4% for the year, more than any other Group of Seven advanced economy. But that growth occurred in the early part of the year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked sharp rises in food and energy prices.
Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
Exxon Plans Trading Division to Vie for Commodity Profits
Exxon Mobil Corp. is creating a global trading division to compete more aggressively with the likes of BP Plc and Shell Plc in the high-risk, high-reward world of energy derivatives. The new division will bring together Exxon’s crude, natural gas, power and petroleum-product desks, the company said in an email...
Equinor shares spike as gas bonanza lands record profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion
The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
