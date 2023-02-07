Read full article on original website
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has reported a 55% jump in its October-December profit, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. Profit for the quarter at Yokohama-based Nissan totaled 50.6 billion yen, or $386 million. Its quarterly sales surged 29%, as a shortage of computer chips that has bedeviled the world’s automakers gradually eased. The crunch was caused by pandemic-related disruptions that also hindered Nissan’s ability to deliver its vehicles to customers. Nissan, Renault and smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors, recently agreed to equalize the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15% to better balance the alliance.
Japan’s Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is reporting a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda’s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen, or $1.9 billion. Quarterly sales rose 20% as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world compared with a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed overall. Motorcycle sales grew across all major markets, including Japan, North America and the rest of Asia, especially Indonesia, India and Vietnam. Honda is stepping up its push to offer more electric vehicles, as the industry responds to concerns about the environment and climate change.
Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. Shares fell in early trading in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. futures were drifting higher. Oil prices gained. Benchmarks finished lower in Australia, South Korea and China, while gaining in Japan. Other data, like unemployment, are adding to the uncertainty. Next week will bring the release of U.S. and British inflation updates, as well as U.S. retail sales and industrial production data. Japan will give its gross domestic product number for the final quarter of last year.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022
LONDON (AP) — The British economy has stagnated in the final three months of last year under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis. It’s squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. Monthly estimates suggest that economic activity slowed at the end of the year, with output shrinking 0.5% in December. Overall, the economy expanded 4% for the year, more than any other Group of Seven advanced economy. But that growth occurred in the early part of the year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked sharp rises in food and energy prices.
