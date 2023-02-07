Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
Video Shows Russian Helicopter Obliterated by Overhead Strike: Ukraine
The apparent destruction of the chopper adds to a growing list of downed Russian aircraft.
Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will remove the entry restrictions it placed on short-term travelers from China since the start of the year as officials see the COVID-19 situation in that country as stabilizing. South Korea in early January stopped issuing most short-term visas at its consulates in China, citing concerns about a virus surge and the potential for new mutations. China abruptly eased coronavirus restrictions in December, raising the prospect of millions of Chinese resuming travel abroad. The South Korean virus measures prompted China to retaliate by suspending South Korean short-term visa applications, raising business concerns in a country that heavily depends on exports to China.
Far-right party banned from upcoming election in Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in an upcoming general election expected in April. Lawmakers backed a legal amendment to disqualify the Greek National Party. It is led by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former member of parliament for the extreme right Golden Dawn, which a court has designated as a criminal organization. The center-right government failed to gain broad cross-party consensus for the initiative, with critics arguing that the ban could be challenged as unconstitutional or being based on criteria that are too broad.
US VP’s husband urges global action against antisemitism
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, took his campaign against antisemitism to the United Nations, urging diplomats from many nations to speak out against the rising global hatred of Jews. He stressed that “Silence is not an option.” He told Thursday’s U.N. event on “Globalizing Efforts to Combat Antisemitism” that those who don’t speak out should be called out, and there must be “consequences” for all those engaged in antisemitism. He pointed to celebrity comedians too often using antisemitism “to draw cheap laughs (and) high profile entertainers and politicians openly spouting tired antisemitic tropes.” Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine caught Russian plan to ‘destroy’ Moldova
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently informed Moldovan President Maia Sandu that “we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence.” Zelenskyy said through a translator that the documents intercepted showed “who, when and how is going to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova.” Zelenskyy added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately “gave an order to follow that plan.” Moldovan intelligence later released a statement confirming it has received information from Ukraine and has identified “subversive activities” targeting Moldova.
China calls US House resolution ‘political manipulation’
BEIJING (AP) — China has dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up.” A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China is “strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.” The resolution, which passed unanimously on Thursday, accused China of a “brazen violation” of U.S. sovereignty and making “false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.” Meanwhile, China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the downing of the balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere” for dialogue.
UN says threat from Islamic State extremists remains high
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counter-terrorism chief says the threat posed by Islamic State extremists remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones, and the group’s expansion is “particularly worrying” in Africa’s center, south and Sahel regions. Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the group, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, continues to use the Internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms “to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters.” He said “Daesh’s use of new and emerging technologies also remains a key concern.” Voronkov pointed to its continuing use of drones for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as “virtual assets” to raise money.
House passes resolution condemning China’s use of spy balloon
The House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning China’s use of the suspected surveillance balloon that was shot down by US jets over the weekend, in a rare moment of unity in a sharply divided chamber. The measure passed unanimously with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote...
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
French religious orders demand change over L’Arche abuses
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The umbrella group of Catholic religious orders in France is demanding church authorities assume responsibility for horrific evidence of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse that was documented in a once-prominent community. L’Arche was founded by Jean Vanier and was once a preeminent lay community dedicated to people with developmental disabilities. The president of the conference of religious orders in France issued a devastating analysis Thursday of the implications of a two-year investigation into L’Arche that was published Jan. 30. The 437-page report offers a detailed forensic study of how Vanier created a secret “sect” within the heart of the Catholic Church designed entirely to feed his sexual appetites.
Days after quake, aid trucks reach northwest Syrian enclave
BAB AL-HAWA, Syria (AP) — A small convoy has crossed from Turkey into Syria’s rebel-held northwest with desperately needed medicines, blankets, tents and U.N. shelter kits, the first aid to reach the enclave, three days after the devastating earthquake struck the region, killing thousands. Before the convoy, the only cargo coming across the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkey-Syria border was a steady stream of bodies of earthquake victims — Syrian refugees who had fled the war in their country and settled in Turkey but perished in Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake. Tearful survivors carried the remains of their loved ones wrapped in sheets, while others waited on the Syrian side to receive them.
Cambodia’s Hun Sen receives support pledges on Beijing visit
BEIJING (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has received pledges of economic and political support during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting Friday comes in the middle of Hun Sen’s three-day visit. Cambodia is a key Chinese diplomatic partner, helping dampen criticism of Beijing within the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Hun Sen took power in 1998 and with strong Chinese backing has eliminated all democratic threats to his rule and muzzled the press. In return, China has gained an outsized role in Cambodian politics and the economy. In June, China and Cambodia broke ground on a naval port expansion project. Hun Sen is also due to meet with outgoing Premier Li Keqiang.
