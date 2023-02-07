Read full article on original website

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington
Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Washington That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Evergreen State is rich in unique history, and you’ll never run out of exciting things to do and see, but have you ever taken a look at Washington’s quirkier side? There are so many interesting and little-known facts about our beautiful state. For example, did you know there is an underground city in Port Angeles or that the Slinky Dog toy was invented by a woman in Washington? Read on to see our list of fun and somewhat quirky facts about Washington State that sound made up, but are 100% accurate.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
everettpost.com
A Small River with a Huge Impact; Stillaguamish Restoration and Recovery
A relatively small river with a huge impact, the Stillaguamish is at the leading edge of salmon declines and habitat conservation concerns in Washington State and across the West Coast. The Endangered Species Act-listed wild Chinook and steelhead runs, a century of habitat loss and degradation, developing communities and changing landscapes all combine in an imperiled ecosystem that is a top priority for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Native American tribes, local governments, agriculture, anglers, conservationists, and many other stakeholders.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Surplus Steelhead Being Stocked In SW, Coastal WA Lakes
THE FOLLOWING IS A STORY FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been hard at work stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead...
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
q13fox.com
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
48north.com
J/24 Worlds Coming to Puget Sound in 2024
The J/24 Class World Championship regatta, one of the most prestigious events in international sailboat racing, will be held on Puget Sound in 2024 and hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. The governing body of the J/24 class recently notified CYC that its bid to hold the regatta had...
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
PLANetizen
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings
A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 6.5-Mile Trail In Washington Leads Adventurers To A Spectacular Overlook
Washingtonians are known for their love of the great outdoors, and Washington state offers plenty of opportunities for scenic outdoor adventures. Sandy beaches, lakeside walking paths, educational nature trails, and forested hiking routes are just waiting to be explored. We’re fortunate to have a lot of choices for adventurers of all abilities. If you’re looking for a moderately challenging hike, head to the Dog Mountain Trail in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area for an adventure that will challenge your endurance and pay off in spectacular views.
